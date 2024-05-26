2-time PGA Tour Winner, Grayson Murray, Dead by Suicide at 30

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died by suicide Saturday at the age of 30. His family confirmed the details of his death Sunday, according to ESPN.

Murray had pulled out of the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth Friday, citing illness. GSE Worldwide, confirmed his death and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Many around the golf community shared their thoughts and grief online and with the media. Murray’s management company.

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Peter Malnati, who was paired with Murray at Colonial, broke down on a CBS telecast while talking about him.

“It’s a huge loss for all of us on the PGA Tour,” Malnati said. “As much as we want to beat each other, we’re one big family, and we lost one today. It’s terrible.”

“Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend,” Jay Green, Murray’s caddie, said in a statement to the Golf Channel. “He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

Several other golfers shared their thoughts and offered their condolences on social media. Monahan said grief counselors were available at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

Murray had a bit of a comeback this year, winning the Sony Open on Jan. 14. at the Wai’alae Country Club in Honolulu. In the past he had struggled with alcohol abuse and mental health, something he had talked about in the past, according to ESPN.

He was ranked 58th in the world ranking after tying for 43rd in the PGA Championship May 19, at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. He had also finished 51st in his Masters debut in April.

Previous to this year, Murray had struggled with consistency in his PGA Tour career. Despite winning the 2017 Barbasol Championship as a 22-year-old PGA Tour rookie, Murray would go on to make the cut 27 times between 2019 and 2023. He made the cut eight times in 2024 alone.

Murray had been optimistic about his career trajectory this year, mentioning in January he’d been sober for eight months and that his best days in golf were ahead of him. As a rookie he would drink during tournament weeks because he knew he had talent and felt invincible, according to ESPN.

“It took me a long time to get to this point,” Murray said. “That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 to connect with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also go online to Chat 988lifeline.org.

2-time PGA Tour Winner, Grayson Murray, Dead by Suicide at 30 was originally published on theboxhouston.com