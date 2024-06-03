Listen Live
BIA Responds To Cardi B’s Subliminal With “SUE MEEE?” Diss Record

This won't live up to the Kendrick vs. Drake battle of 2024, but it should be interesting...

Published on June 3, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SONY-BAD BOYS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Last week, the internet was buzzing when Cardi B seemingly threw some shots at up-and-coming artist, BIA on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s remix to “Wanna Be.” And if you thought BIA would take such disrespect lying down, you got another thing coming.

 

On the aforementioned cut, Cardi raised some eyebrows with her bars when she spit, “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me/ She did what? Had no idea/ Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B**ch please, don’t nobody wanna be ya [BIA].”

After the track dropped, BIA decided to take to X to sound off on her Bronx rival saying, “B*TCHS IS WACK. B*TCHS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG B*TCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTING MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSS.”

Naturally, fans only added fuel to this fire and encouraged BIA to spit some darts over a track, which prompted a quick response from the MA native: “B*tch you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that.”

Well, she did it. Yesterday (June 2), BIA released a Cardi B response record dubbed “SUE MEEE?” where she wasted no time going at Cardi saying, “Put it on your gang and anything you f*ckin’ in/Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f*ckin’ friends/Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows (wow)/I write all my verses, I can do this sh*t for hours.”

And those were just the first few bars.

Y’all already know Cardi B isn’t going to let this slide. It’s just a matter of how long before she drops a response record of her own and how hard will she go on it.

Check out BIA’s “SUE MEEE?”, and let us know your thoughts about this beef in the comments section below.

BIA Responds To Cardi B’s Subliminal With “SUE MEEE?” Diss Record  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

