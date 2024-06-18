Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Social media is abuzz with speculation about Ella Mai’s possible pregnancy with her rumored NBA boyfriend, Jayson Tatum. Recently, a video surfaced showing the English R&B singer at an event celebrating the Boston Celtics’ NBA championship win over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum is a forward for the Celtics.

Although the exact date of the event is unclear, the Celtics’ victory occurred on June 17, according to the Associated Press. In the video, obtained by The Shade Room, Ella Mai is seen wearing Tatum’s NBA jersey, with what appeared to be a small baby bump visible underneath. As she walked through the crowd, her burgeoning stomach became more noticeable, prompting whispers for attendees.

The “Boo’d Up” hitmaker was all smiles at the event, glowing with a radiant complexion that some associate with pregnancy.

Social media reacts to Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum pregnancy rumors.

Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting confirmation or denial of the pregnancy rumors swirling around the alleged couple. Mai hasn’t formerly announced her pregnancy or whether she’s dating Tatum, but fans went wild about the prospect on social media.

“Her lil baby bump is cute,” wrote one netizen.

Another user chimed in, “Winning on and off the court we see. Congratulations!”

Ella Mai, known for her soulful R&B music, gained widespread recognition with her hit single “Boo’d Up,” which was released in 2018 and earned her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song. The 29-year-old star has kept a relatively low profile since the release of her second studio album Heart On My Sleeve (2022) which featured hits like “Trying” and “Break My Heart.”

In fact, her last Instagram post was published in February, where she hinted that she would be taking things at her own pace before the release of her next project.

“You said you needed new music so here’s a new lock screen,” she penned.

