Listen Live
Food & Drink

Get Your Restaurant Spotlighted On ‘Food & Beatz’ [Submit Here]

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Food & Beatz

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

DJ A&G and the KYS Crew are pulling up to your restaurant to spotlight and review your menu on our social platforms! Enter below for your chance to be highlighted!

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

7 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Beyonce Leveraged Racism to Uplift Black Country Artists

11 items
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Entertainment

Recording Academy Issues Several Changes Ahead of The 2025 Grammys

Celebrity

Diddy Scrubs His Entire Instagram Page Of All His Posts

Music

Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close