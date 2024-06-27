Listen Live
The Washington Wizards Select Alex Sarr #2 In The 2024 NBA Draft

Published on June 27, 2024

BASKET-NBA-2024-DRAFT

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

The Washington Wizards made a lot of big changes to the team since the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Brian Keefe hired as the new head coach and last night, Wizards Forward Deni Avdija became a part of Portland Trailblazers. With this move the Wizards were able to take the 14th pick in this year’s and the 2029 NBA draft. Also UVA alum and former rookie of the year, Point Guard Malcolm Brogdon is now a part of the Washington Wizards.

DC Welcomes The NBA Barack Obama, Malcolm Brogdon

All of these moves made moments before the Washington Wizards choose Power Forward Alex Sarr from France. He has been playing basketball professionally since the age of 14 playing in Spain then in Australia averaging 10 points per game. This 7 foot defensive minded player is what the Wizards need moving forward. Alex shared in a post-draft interview that he watches the Wizards games a lot and he’s excited to be a part of this team!

2024 NBA Draft - Round One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Congrats Alex Sarr and welcome to DC!

