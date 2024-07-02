Listen Live
Rasheed Walker x 93.9 WKYS Youth Football Camp

Published on July 2, 2024

Join Greenbay Packers Offensive Tackle, Rasheed Walker, and 93.9 WKYS at the 2nd Annual Rasheed Walker Youth Football Camp on July 13 at North Point High School! The first 15 listeners who sign up using the link below will earn a spot at the camp and a special Meet and Greet with Rasheed himself!

