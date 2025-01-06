KYS Kares Resources

Source: CS / Radio One Digital KYS KARES for our city, so we’re providing resources for our Kommunity that may need a helping hand! Continue scrolling to see resources in The DMV! It takes a Village! Source: Shuffling Out Cancer / Shuffling Out Cancer Name: Latasha Charles and Stacey Thomas Organization Name: Shuffling Out Cancer Contact Information: (240)606-3859 email shufflingoutcancer@yahoo.com Details About Your Organization (What you all do/provide, etc): S.O.C. is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2025. It’s mission is to educate our community, provide financial assistance, and support cancer survivors. Social Media and/or Website: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EWHRTUTzR/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Source: Showcase Sharks 12U football / Showcase Sharks 12U football Name: Kevin Sorrell ( Coach Bread) Organization Name: Showcase Sharks 12U football Contact Information: (240)960-8395 Details About Your Organization (What you all do/provide, etc): A football organization that’s not just about football it’s a brotherhood, we teach them discipline, how to take care of yourself mentally and physically, big on school and our goal is to get each and every kid into a good high school and college Social Media and/or Website: @ showcasesharks12u (Instagram)

Source: Provided By Tomika Anderson (Coach Mika) / DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance Name: Tomika Anderson (Coach Mika) Organization DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance Contact Information: (202) 796-8922 / info@dcxplosives.com Source: Provided By Tomika Anderson (Coach Mika) / DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance is an out-of-school youth empowerment program founded in the Ward 8 section of Southeast Washington, DC. Our mission is to provide the opportunity, resources and support to less fortunate parties from our Nation’s Capital to participate in competitive cheer and dance. We teach our athletes how to master basic skills for competition and expand their abilities to achieve a higher level of performance and gain knowledge all while we work to improve our coaching techniques and create new ideas. Logo and/or photo (if any): Logo attached along with a picture of us from this year’s MLK Day Peace Walk and Parade Social Media and/or Website: Instagram / Facebook / DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance

Source: Leader Breeders / http://www.leaderbreeders.org Leader Breeders Leader Breeders is a non-profit organization focused on youth development. We offer after-school programs, mentorship programs, sports clinics, and community give-back events. Founder’s Name: Tiny Adams Contact: 9179031410 leaderbreeders@gmail.com Social Media: @leaderbreeders Website: www.leaderbreeders.org

Source: City Kids Wilderness Project / citykidsdc.org City Kids Wilderness Project City Kids Wilderness Project is a DC-based non-profit organization founded on the belief that providing enriching life experiences for DC children can enhance their lives, the lives of their families and the greater community. City Kids Wilderness Project provides outdoor programming for 6th-12th grade students over a seven-year timeframe. City Kids uses city, natural, and wilderness settings in DC and Jackson Hole, Wyoming (its home away from home) to achieve its mission to build resiliency, broaden horizons, and develop life skills for the 125+ youth it serves. For over 25 years, City Kids has successfully served as a warm and safe place for the DC community, predominantly in Wards 5, 7, and 8 where the majority of City Kids participants live. During the school year, you’ll find the City Kids participants on local park trails, biking in state and national parks, sea kayaking in the rivers, swamps and oceans of South Carolina, and rock climbing at indoor climbing gyms and outdoor crags. During the summer, youth travel to Jackson Hole to participate in summer camp at our ranch Broken Arrow. The summer is filled with camping, horseback riding, backcountry hiking in the Sawtooth and Grand Tetons mountain ranges, kayaking in Yellowstone National Park, and so much more. In addition to awesome outdoor adventures, the program also provides career exploration and job training for high school youth, as well as community service opportunities and social justice workshops. City Kids Wilderness Project. Building Resiliency. Broadening Horizons. Cultivate Community. Ensuring Skills for Success. Founder: Randy Luskey

Randy Luskey Executive Director: Sarah Cryder

Sarah Cryder Director of DC Programs: Taylore Willis Contact: taylore@citykidsdc.org Website: citykidsdc.org Social Media: Instagram: @citykidsdc Facebook: @citykidsdc LinkedIn: @citykidsdc

Source: Roz Grant / daughtersofesther.net Daughters of Esther Inc. Daughters of Esther Inc. was created to uplift and empower young Black girls navigating the challenges of everyday life. Our mission is to instill in them the truth that they don’t have to conform to societal norms or follow the crowd. They can be bold, confident, and unapologetically unique. We teach our young ladies that they are called to stand out—not to fit in—and to embrace their God-given identity as leaders and world changers. We believe in the power of sisterhood. By providing a safe, supportive space for them on a weekly basis, we help alleviate the pressures they face in a world that often tries to define who they should be. Society may push the narrative that young Black girls should act a certain way—loud, unruly, or “ratchet.” But we are here to remind them that they are more than that. They are chosen. They are royal. They are queens. Together, as a united sisterhood, we are unstoppable. We are raising a generation of confident, compassionate leaders who will go out into the world with purpose—transforming their communities, influencing their environments, and making an undeniable impact wherever they go. At Daughters of Esther Inc., we’re not just building girls. We’re building world changers. Founder’s Name: Shaina G. Parker Contact: 240-419-4163; Roz Grant (Administrator) or doequeenesther@gmail.com Website: daughtersofesther.net

Source: Sweeetz LaBamba / seasonedsettlers.info Seasoned Settlers Seasoned Settlers merge education and recreation programs to enhance the quality of life. We’re safety enthusiasts ready to provide pertinent information and demonstrate life-saving techniques to prevent injuries. We travel throughout the community providing Safety activations, Youth Cycling clinics, and respite cycling for elders or loved ones battling Cancer. Our tagline is “Pioneering to A Community Near Year.” We can’t wait to serve! CEO Name: Sweeetz LaBamba Contact Information: seasonedsettlers@gmail.com or 202.847.8806

Source: Tamika Felder / cervivor.org Cervivor, Inc. Cervivor is a non-profit organization dedicated to cervical cancer advocacy, support, and education. It was founded in 2005 by Tamika Felder, a 23-year cervical cancer survivor herself, with the mission to spread awareness about those impacted by cervical cancer, the disease itself, and its prevention through human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and routine cervical cancer screening. Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, Cervivor has grown into a global community of cervical cancer patients, survivors, advocates and supporters. Today, Cervivor continues to educate the public about cervical cancer prevention, advocate for policy changes that promote cancer screening and vaccination, elevate the voices impacted by and provide support to those affected by cervical cancer through programming, events, and personal connections. Some of our support programming consists of:

A monthly virtual support group, Creating Connections





Our Comfort Care and Compassion Program – gifting totes to those newly diagnosed; sending greeting cards; and celebrating survivorship milestones





Patient advocacy training programs for cervical cancer patients and survivors





Globally connections, culturally-focused groups, and healthy living beyond cancer, and more!

The organization also partners with leaders in the cancer community, healthcare providers, researchers, and other community-based organizations to further its mission in eliminating cervical cancer. https://people.com/human-interest/cervical-cancer-survivor-dream-of-becoming-mom-comes-true-thanks-to-strangers-exclusive/ In addition to being Founder and Chief Visionary, Tamika’s story is truly a remarkable example of hope in the face of adversity. After being denied fertility coverage at the age of 25, Tamika was offered an exceptional gift through another cervical cancer survivor in the community: CEO: Tamika Felder Contact Information: info@cervivor.org Website: https://cervivor.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cervivor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamcervivor/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cervivor-org/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearecervivor X: https://x.com/IamCervivor

Source: ifly-youth.org iFLY Youth iFLY Youth is a local nonprofit that develops DC Metropolitan area middle school girls of color into global leaders through international travel and community building. Our North Star is that every Black and Brown girl will have a passport that opens up a world of possibilities, increasing their exposure to better life choices, opportunities and, therefore, better life outcomes and stronger communities. Every year, a new cohort of iFLY Scholars apply and interview to participate in the four-week summer program called Camp iFLY, in Washington, DC. The first part of Camp iFLY is a 3-week day camp in D.C followed by a one-week trip overseas. We prioritize girls who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to travel due to financial restraints. Throughout the camp, iFLY Scholars have the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of their identities, improve their interpersonal skills, gain insights into their community, and broaden their global perspective. The activities in the iFLY curriculum seek to enhance iFLY Scholars’ self-esteem, promote teamwork, leadership development, and foster community building. As a result, our programs build confidence, cultural awareness, and leadership skills, enabling them to positively impact their communities and beyond. Since 2017, we have given 52 girls from the Greater Washington Area the chance to explore and learn through travel to countries like Costa Rica and Colombia. Supporting iFLY Youth promotes diversity in leadership roles, ensuring that women of color are represented and valued in future leadership positions. We’re thrilled to share that the next iFLY Youth trip is scheduled for July 2025, and the destination is Panama! Applications for the next cohort of girls will open in January! CEO: Cidney Farley Contact Information: cidneyfarley@ifly-youth.org; 202.738.6261 Website: https://ifly-youth.org/ Facebook: @iflyyouth Instagram: @iflyyouth

Source: Triumphant Leaders of DMV Youth Program Triumphant Leaders of DMV Youth Program Triumphant leaders of DMV Youth Program focus on human development and at-risk youth teaching life skills through youth sports. We also provide mentoring programs, community outreach, and behavioral health services for youth and adults. CEO: Kevin Cannaday Contact Information: 202-983-4095 / 202-683-0575 Website: www.triumphantleadersmentoring.org Social Media:@triumphant_therapeutic_mentor Source: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc. We are a comprehensive Domestic Violence agency that provides emergency safe shelter, counseling, case management, advocacy and abuse intervention programming. We work with individuals, families and communities to interrupt and prevent cycles of violence in relationship. CEO: Shelby Frink Contact Information: Shelby@familycrisiscenter.net or 410-285-4357 Website:familycrisiscenter.net Social Media: @FCCBaltimore

Source: The College Gurl Foundation The College Gurl Foundation The College Gurl Foundation (CGF) exposes underserved minority Washington metropolitan area youth to a world of opportunity to dream bigger than their zip code and become the next future leaders of tomorrow. Through college, careers, mentoring, and scholarship opportunities our youth are able to not just survive, they THRIVE! CGF provides life-changing educational programs such as college tours, summer camp, monthly workshops, scholarships and mentoring services for youth ages 9-24! CEO: Jessica L. Brown, President of The College Gurl Foundation Contact Information: (908) 930-0200 or email: collegegurlfoundation@gmail.com Website: www.collegegurlfoundation.org Social Media: @collegegurljb & @collegegurlfoundation on Instagram

Black Girls Do Celebrating Black Women in Action At “Black Girls Do: Celebrating Black Women in Action” we transcend the boundaries of a traditional nonprofit. Our mission is to forge vibrant online and offline communities that showcase and support the multifaceted achievements of Black women. Through innovative use of technology and social media, alongside dynamic community events, we connect and elevate the voices of Black women from diverse backgrounds, celebrating their contributions and fostering a space of empowerment and unity. CEO: Leah Johnson Contact Information: contactbgdseries@gmail.com or info@blackgirlsdoseries.com Website: www.blackgirlsdoseries.com Social Media: IG: @blackgirlsdo Facebook: Black Girls Social Group