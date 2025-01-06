KYS Kares Resources
KYS KARES for our city, so we’re providing resources for our Kommunity that may need a helping hand! Continue scrolling to see resources in The DMV! It takes a Village!
Name: Latasha Charles and Stacey Thomas
Organization Name: Shuffling Out Cancer
Contact Information: (240)606-3859 email shufflingoutcancer@yahoo.com
Details About Your Organization (What you all do/provide, etc):
S.O.C. is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2025. It’s mission is to educate our community, provide financial assistance, and support cancer survivors.
Social Media and/or Website: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EWHRTUTzR/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Name: Tomika Anderson (Coach Mika)
Organization DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance
Contact Information: (202) 796-8922 / info@dcxplosives.com
DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance is an out-of-school youth empowerment program founded in the Ward 8 section of Southeast Washington, DC. Our mission is to provide the opportunity, resources and support to less fortunate parties from our Nation’s Capital to participate in competitive cheer and dance. We teach our athletes how to master basic skills for competition and expand their abilities to achieve a higher level of performance and gain knowledge all while we work to improve our coaching techniques and create new ideas.
Logo and/or photo (if any): Logo attached along with a picture of us from this year’s MLK Day Peace Walk and Parade
Social Media and/or Website: Instagram / Facebook / DC Xplosives Cheer & Dance
Leader Breeders
Leader Breeders is a non-profit organization focused on youth development. We offer after-school programs, mentorship programs, sports clinics, and community give-back events.
Founder’s Name: Tiny Adams
Contact: 9179031410 leaderbreeders@gmail.com
Social Media: @leaderbreeders
Website: www.leaderbreeders.org
City Kids Wilderness Project
City Kids Wilderness Project provides outdoor programming for 6th-12th grade students over a seven-year timeframe. City Kids uses city, natural, and wilderness settings in DC and Jackson Hole, Wyoming (its home away from home) to achieve its mission to build resiliency, broaden horizons, and develop life skills for the 125+ youth it serves. For over 25 years, City Kids has successfully served as a warm and safe place for the DC community, predominantly in Wards 5, 7, and 8 where the majority of City Kids participants live.
During the school year, you’ll find the City Kids participants on local park trails, biking in state and national parks, sea kayaking in the rivers, swamps and oceans of South Carolina, and rock climbing at indoor climbing gyms and outdoor crags. During the summer, youth travel to Jackson Hole to participate in summer camp at our ranch Broken Arrow. The summer is filled with camping, horseback riding, backcountry hiking in the Sawtooth and Grand Tetons mountain ranges, kayaking in Yellowstone National Park, and so much more.
In addition to awesome outdoor adventures, the program also provides career exploration and job training for high school youth, as well as community service opportunities and social justice workshops.
- Founder: Randy Luskey
- Executive Director: Sarah Cryder
- Director of DC Programs: Taylore Willis
Contact: taylore@citykidsdc.org
Daughters of Esther Inc.
Daughters of Esther Inc. was created to uplift and empower young Black girls navigating the challenges of everyday life. Our mission is to instill in them the truth that they don’t have to conform to societal norms or follow the crowd. They can be bold, confident, and unapologetically unique. We teach our young ladies that they are called to stand out—not to fit in—and to embrace their God-given identity as leaders and world changers.
We believe in the power of sisterhood. By providing a safe, supportive space for them on a weekly basis, we help alleviate the pressures they face in a world that often tries to define who they should be. Society may push the narrative that young Black girls should act a certain way—loud, unruly, or “ratchet.” But we are here to remind them that they are more than that. They are chosen. They are royal. They are queens.
Together, as a united sisterhood, we are unstoppable. We are raising a generation of confident, compassionate leaders who will go out into the world with purpose—transforming their communities, influencing their environments, and making an undeniable impact wherever they go. At Daughters of Esther Inc., we’re not just building girls. We’re building world changers.
Founder’s Name: Shaina G. Parker
Contact: 240-419-4163; Roz Grant (Administrator) or doequeenesther@gmail.com
Seasoned Settlers
Seasoned Settlers merge education and recreation programs to enhance the quality of life. We’re safety enthusiasts ready to provide pertinent information and demonstrate life-saving techniques to prevent injuries. We travel throughout the community providing Safety activations, Youth Cycling clinics, and respite cycling for elders or loved ones battling Cancer. Our tagline is “Pioneering to A Community Near Year.” We can’t wait to serve!
Cervivor, Inc.
- A monthly virtual support group, Creating Connections
- Our Comfort Care and Compassion Program – gifting totes to those newly diagnosed; sending greeting cards; and celebrating survivorship milestones
- Patient advocacy training programs for cervical cancer patients and survivors
- Globally connections, culturally-focused groups, and healthy living beyond cancer, and more!
CEO: Tamika Felder
Contact Information: info@cervivor.org
Website: https://cervivor.org/
iFLY Youth
CEO: Cidney Farley
Contact Information: cidneyfarley@ifly-youth.org; 202.738.6261
Website: https://ifly-youth.org/
Facebook: @iflyyouth
Instagram: @iflyyouth
Triumphant Leaders of DMV Youth Program
Triumphant leaders of DMV Youth Program focus on human development and at-risk youth teaching life skills through youth sports. We also provide mentoring programs, community outreach, and behavioral health services for youth and adults.
CEO: Kevin Cannaday
Contact Information: 202-983-4095 / 202-683-0575
Website: www.triumphantleadersmentoring.org
Social Media:@triumphant_therapeutic_mentor
Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc.
We are a comprehensive Domestic Violence agency that provides emergency safe shelter, counseling, case management, advocacy and abuse intervention programming. We work with individuals, families and communities to interrupt and prevent cycles of violence in relationship.
CEO: Shelby Frink
Contact Information: Shelby@familycrisiscenter.net or 410-285-4357
Website:familycrisiscenter.net
Social Media: @FCCBaltimore
The College Gurl Foundation
CEO: Jessica L. Brown, President of The College Gurl Foundation
Contact Information: (908) 930-0200 or email: collegegurlfoundation@gmail.com
Website: www.collegegurlfoundation.org
Social Media: @collegegurljb & @collegegurlfoundation on Instagram
Black Girls Do Celebrating Black Women in Action
At “Black Girls Do: Celebrating Black Women in Action” we transcend the boundaries of a traditional nonprofit. Our mission is to forge vibrant online and offline communities that showcase and support the multifaceted achievements of Black women. Through innovative use of technology and social media, alongside dynamic community events, we connect and elevate the voices of Black women from diverse backgrounds, celebrating their contributions and fostering a space of empowerment and unity.
CEO: Leah Johnson
Contact Information: contactbgdseries@gmail.com or info@blackgirlsdoseries.com
Website: www.blackgirlsdoseries.com
Social Media: IG: @blackgirlsdo
Facebook: Black Girls Social Group
Chase Change Org
Chase Change Org empowers the community by engaging youth and young adults through innovative and relatable events.
Chase Change Org is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community by focusing on the younger population. By partnering with various community organizations, Chase Change Org ensures that youth and young adults receive necessary public entitlements and undivided support. The organization emphasizes specialized engagement strategies to foster meaningful connections and provide essential resources to those in need. Chase Change Org is here to create a community where every young individual feels supported, empowered, and equipped with the tools and resources necessary for their personal and professional growth.
CEO: Terra Stephens
Contact Information: info@chasechange.org
Website: https://chasechange.org/
Social Media: @chasechangeorg
The Dunn Foundation
“When We All Work Together, We Can Change the World” The Dunn Foundation is a volunteer nonprofit organization run by Dr. William Dunn. The Dunn Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission of working together with community partners to provide free community programs, services, and support for homelessness, families, and communities in need.
The Dunn Foundation has served more than 10,000 adults, children and youth since 2006 through projects such as: Adopt-A-Soldier Project, Annual Free Back-2-School Book Bag Giveaway, Annual Free Turkey Giveaway, Changing One Youth At A Time Summit, Annual Free College Tour, Warming Hearts for the Homeless. The Dunn Foundation’s core of support is from partnering with businesses, nonprofit organizations and groups to work together to provide communities with resources of support.
CEO: Dr. William Dunn
Contact Information: thedunnfoundation@gmail.com
Website: thedunnfoundation.com
Social Media: @thedunnfoundation