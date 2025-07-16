Diva’s Daily Dirt: Stolen Beyoncé Songs, Drake’s Lawsuit Drama, and Emmy Glam!

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Beyoncé’s Stolen Tracks and a Wild 911 Call!

What would you do if your car got broken into, and Beyoncé’s unreleased songs were stolen? That’s exactly what happened in Atlanta! The culprits made off with two suitcases containing unheard Beyoncé tracks. The frantic 911 call from the victim reveals a desperate plea for help but some impressive composure to avoid spilling Queen Bey’s name. We have to wonder—how “Beehive” are the thieves? Police are on the hunt, but with no suspects yet, fans are holding their breath that this music doesn’t leak.

Drake’s 63 Surprise Guests in His Courtroom Drama

Drake loves making lists, but his latest isn’t a top songs playlist—it’s a legal witness list! The rapper is knee-deep in a Universal Music Group lawsuit, and he’s named 63 individuals and companies as witnesses. Included? Cultural titans like Spotify, Instagram, and Apple. The case revolves around industry drama involving alleged bot-generated streams. Yikes! Drake’s bold strategy of calling out such heavy hitters has fans and critics alike questioning if this legal move is worth his time—or his reputation.

Lights, Camera, Emmy Nominations!

Over in award-land, the Emmy nominations are lit this year! Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, her Netflix Christmas-day extravaganza, scored a nod for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special. She’s in strong company—Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show also grabbed a nomination. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Severance are leading with multiple mentions. Unsurprisingly, White Lotus is still trending as one of the critics’ top picks.

Stay tuned for updates on Beyoncé’s stolen masterpieces, Drake’s courtroom battles, and who wins big at the 2025 Emmy Awards!