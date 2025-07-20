Diva’s Daily Dirt: 50 Cent, Shannon Sharpe & New Music

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap

Spilling tea is what we do best, so grab your cups because today’s lineup is hotter than hot!

50 Cent’s Lawsuit Saga

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is doing what he does best—staying in the headlines. This time, he’s reportedly suing his ex-girlfriend for millions. While the details remain fuzzy, the rapper-turned-mogul doesn’t play about his coin. It’s alleged that the suit stems from accusations made against him that he claims are false and damaging to his reputation. Whether it’s business or personal, 50 is about securing the bag and his legacy. Will this legal drama end in courtroom fireworks? Either way, we’ll be keeping our popcorn handy.

Shannon Sharpe Settles

NFL legend and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has decided to settle his sexual assault lawsuit outside of court. While the terms of the settlement haven’t been disclosed, this move has stirred plenty of chatter, with some calling it a strategic decision to focus on the future. Shannon’s fans are divided—some standing firm by his side, while others remain skeptical. Regardless, this chapter seems to be closing, but the conversation around high-profile allegations in sports is far from over.

What’s on Your Weekend Playlist?

Fridays are for fresh beats, and there’s no shortage of bops this weekend! If you haven’t already, check out the new album by Benny Da Butcher, packed with vibes for every mood. Plus, Young Nudy just dropped an EP that’ll have your playlists lit from beginning to end. Don’t forget to give Saweetie latest single a spin—it’s giving main character energy!

That’s all for now, but don’t worry, the dirt keeps coming. Stay fabulous, stay curious, and remember, the shade comes free of charge!