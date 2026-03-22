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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: J. Cole Speaks, Brandy Clears Rumors

J. Cole Explains Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud Exit, Brandy Denies Dating Claims

J. Cole explains stepping away from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, while Brandy shuts down dating rumors.

Published on March 22, 2026

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The rap world is still feeling the ripple effects of one of its biggest recent rivalries—and now, J. Cole is finally opening up about his role in it.

In a new interview with Apple Music, Cole addressed why he chose to step back from the highly publicized feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Despite briefly entering the conversation with his “7 Minute Drill” track, Cole later apologized and distanced himself from the back-and-forth.

According to the rapper, the decision came down to respect. He shared that he has genuine admiration for both Drake and Kendrick, and didn’t feel right participating in a conflict that forced fans—and the industry—to pick sides. His comments echo what many fans have debated since the feud first dominated headlines: whether competition in hip-hop always needs to turn personal.

Meanwhile, in R&B news, Brandy is clearing the air. The singer recently shut down claims that she once dated fellow artist Shyne, stating the two were never romantically involved. The resurfaced rumor comes as Brandy gears up for the release of her upcoming book Phases, and she’s using the moment to set the record straight while staying focused on her next chapter.

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