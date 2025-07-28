Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lady Reddzz Dishes on Beyoncé’s Tour, Celebrity Drama & More

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital





Lady Reddzz, stepping in for Dominique Da Diva, served up today’s top entertainment stories with flair. From record-breaking achievements to juicy celebrity updates, here’s what went down on the Diva’s Daily Dirt segment.

Beyoncé continues to reign supreme, with her Cowboy Carter detour now officially the highest-grossing country tour in Billboard box score history. The tour raked in an astonishing $467.6 million, selling 1.6 million tickets along the way. Fans are dazzled not just by her talent but also by surprise appearances from Destiny’s Child members Kelly and Michelle during the Vegas wrap-up.

Next, Megan Thee Stallion scored a legal win in her defamation case against YouTuber Milagro Grams. The judge ruled for damages, requiring Grams to pay $5,000 in attorney fees and cease public commentary on Megan.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, drama in the music world doesn’t stop there. Former G-Unit member Young Buck was ordered to repay 50 Cent over $200,000 after a long-standing financial dispute. Buck thought the loan was an advance for upcoming releases, but the courts sided with 50, further fueling their feud.

On a lighter note, rapper Glorilla sparked romance rumors after being spotted hand-in-hand with NBA star Brandon Ingram in Cabo. The two were reportedly cozy in a club, leaving fans eager for confirmation of what’s brewing.

Lastly, heartfelt news came from Deion Sanders, who revealed his battle with bladder cancer earlier this year. After undergoing surgery to remove his bladder and a tumor, he is now cancer-free. Deion expressed gratitude for his recovery, inspiring fans with his unwavering faith and strength.