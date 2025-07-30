Get Unfiltered: Is Five Dates Enough for a Romantic Trip?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva’s “Get Unfiltered” segment on 93.9 WKYS sparked a lively debate about modern dating etiquette. The hot topic? Is five dates enough to justify an international romantic getaway?

The conversation kicked off with a story about a woman who, after just five dates, jetted off on a romantic trip with her new beau. Things quickly turned awkward when the couple realized they weren’t meshing, leading to tension and regret mid-vacation. Dominique posed the question to listeners: “Is five dates too soon for a trip?”

One caller, a self-proclaimed older gentleman, shared his perspective. “If you want to take me to Barcelona or Brazil after one date, I’m going!” he joked, adding that he knows what he likes and avoids drama unless it’s on TV. His candid take highlighted the generational divide in dating expectations.

Dominique wrapped up the segment with her signature wit, reminding listeners that dating is a gamble. “You win some, you lose some, but you live to date another day,” she quipped.

The segment left listeners divided, with some agreeing that five dates is too soon, while others argued that life is short and worth the risk.

For more unfiltered conversations and hot takes, tune in to Dominique Da Diva’s “Get Unfiltered” weekdays on 93.9 WKYS.