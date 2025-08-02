Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested In Domestic Dispute With Fellow Sprinter Christian Coleman

Sprinter and Olympic medalist Sha’Carri Richardson is facing legal trouble after an incident at a Seattle airport. Richardson was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The incident, which allegedly turned physical, involved her boyfriend, fellow runner Christian Coleman, and took place at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, July 27.

Known for her vibrant personality and fiery spirit, Sha’Carri’s career has been marked by both incredible triumphs—like winning silver in the 100 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics and gold in the 4×100-meter women’s relay—and public challenges, including her suspension from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana while grieving her biological mother’s death. Her relationship with Christian Coleman, also a celebrated sprinter, became public in early 2025.

According to PEOPLE, Richardson and Coleman, 29, were traveling together when they got into a verbal altercation after leaving TSA security. An arresting officer reportedly witnessed the 25-year-old athlete push Coleman multiple times, causing him to fall into a column. Airport security footage allegedly documented Coleman trying to walk away, but she “kept bumping into him.” Authorities also report that she threw a pair of headphones at him.

Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested: The Aftermath and Public Response

Despite the alarming details from the police report, Coleman “refused to press charges” and “declined to be a victim.” Nonetheless, Richardson was arrested and was booked at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, on Sunday, July 27. Jail records show she was released the following day, Monday, July 28.

The incident and subsequent arrest put Richardson’s participation in the USATF Outdoor Championships, a qualifying meet for the world championships, in question. Just days after her release, both she and Coleman advanced to the preliminary rounds. On Friday, August 1, she finished second in her heat in the 100 meters with a time of 11.07 seconds, advancing to the semifinal. However, she later withdrew from the 100-meter semifinal and also announced she would not run in the 200-meter race. This withdrawal, though, will not affect her eligibility for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, as she already holds an automatic bid as the reigning World Champion in the 100-meter race.

USA Track and Field (USATF) issued a brief statement, saying, “USATF is aware of the reports. We do not have a comment on this matter,” according to PEOPLE. Similarly, representatives for Richardson and the Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Richardson’s arrest adds another complex chapter to Richardson’s already well-documented history of navigating personal challenges under a very public spotlight. From her suspension in 2021 to her triumphant return to the Olympic stage in 2024, her career has consistently captured attention.

