Diva’s Daily Dirt – Diddy’s Ex Speaks Out, Doechii’s Tour, Young Dolph Updates & More

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

DIVA DAILY DIRT Recap – August 4, 2025

This week is brimming with drama, music updates, and legal battles in the world of entertainment! Here’s everything you need to know from Dominique the Diva’s Daily Dirt.

Diddy’s Ex Rallies for His Release

Amid legal troubles, Diddy has found an unexpected ally—his ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh. She’s backing his efforts for early release, even writing to the court about his newfound “patience and gentleness” and emphasizing his importance to his children. Diddy’s team, however, is not holding back on alleging inhumane jail conditions, citing expired food infested with maggots. The battle continues until his October 3 sentencing.

Soulja Boy Celebrates… in Handcuffs?

Soulja Boy’s 35th birthday took a wild turn when he was arrested during a traffic stop in L.A. early Sunday morning. Authorities reportedly found a firearm in the car he was riding in. The rapper is no stranger to headlines, but this one might qualify him for the “first rapper arrested on his birthday” club.

Seeking Justice for Young Dolph

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s tragic murder has rejected a plea deal, meaning the case will finally go to trial. Fans and family are hoping for long-overdue justice for the beloved artist. Stay tuned as this case unfolds in the coming weeks.

Doechii Hits the Road Again

Celebrating her Grammy win, Doechii is gearing up for her new Live From the Swamp North American tour. Kicking off in Chicago, this 12-city event promises high-energy performances and fan-favorite tracks. Tickets are already on sale, so grab yours!

Gunna Drops His Final YSL Album

Rapper Gunna is closing a chapter in his career with the release of The Last One this Friday—his last project with YSL Records. Fans can also catch him performing at Afroplus Fest in the DMV area soon.

There’s plenty buzzing this week, and you can always count on Dominique the Diva for more sizzling updates!



