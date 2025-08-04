White Texas Man Accused Of Plotting To Kill Black And Jewish People With Homemade Explosive Devices

Source: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office / BCSO

While white conservative America keeps scrambling to downplay the threat to the country posed by white supremacist domestic terrorists — including Republican lawmakers who have even tried to pass laws that would bar violent white extremists from being designated as terrorists at all — disgruntled white men who wish to exterminate Black, brown and Jewish people keep coming out of the woodwork to prove them wrong.

Meet Nathan James Henderson of Bexar County, Texas.

Last month, Henderson was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which said it received a “credible tip” from his cousin, who alleged that during a visit on the Fourth of July, he made “alarming and extremist” threats to kill Black people, Jewish people and unnamed government officials with weapons and homemade explosive devices, according to KENS 5.

After Henderson’s cousin reported the alleged threats and provided photos and other information to substantiate his claims, a search warrant was issued and executed on the 39-year-old’s home in north San Antonio.

According to an affidavit, officers found and seized the following from Henderson’s home:

Multiple firearms and ammunition

Chemicals and components commonly used to create improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Notebooks containing extremist ideology and vague plans to disrupt public venues

A total of 24 grenades with corresponding striker mechanisms

A homemade igniter with remote detonation capability

Nearly 100 metal cylinders believed to be intended for manufacturing blasting caps

From KENS:

The SAPD Bomb Squad and Fire Marshal’s Office conducted follow-up analysis, which reportedly confirmed several of the grenades were modified and in “various stages of construction,” leading authorities to believe Henderson was experimenting with explosive devices. Henderson was arrested and faces charges of terrorism, hoax bombs, components of explosives and prohibited weapons. “We want to thank our partners at the ATF, SAPD Bomb Squad, and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office for their swift efforts in not only helping arrest this individual, but for preventing the potential harm this individual may have caused to our community,” said BCSO.

Another wild (and confusing) tidbit about Henderson is that he allegedly expressed his adoration for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last December. Mangione, 27, has been widely celebrated for the assassination as America’s apathetic health insurance industry has become increasingly unpopular. Henderson reportedly said he wished to emulate the controversial actions taken by Mangione, which would only reveal his misunderstanding of his alleged motive.

Mangione allegedly killed a healthcare CEO because he believes the health insurance industry is corrupt, heartless and is causing the deaths of millions of people. Henderson reportedly wanted to kill Black and Jewish people because he’s a white supremacist bigot. Murder is murder, and it’s wrong no matter why it’s done, but these two alleged terrorists are not the same.

Anyway, according to KSAT, when Henderson was arrested July 12, he was initially only booked on a single charge of “components of explosives.” However, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released information on the case for the first time last Thursday, after the additional charges were filed against him.

The MAGA world continues to deny it, but white supremacist domestic terrorism is a problem in America that does not seem to be going away. Nathan James Henderson might be the latest (that we know of), but he certainly won’t be the last.

