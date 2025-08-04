Fulton Films ‘Trouble Man’ Movie Premiere Brings Out Creator Michael Jai White, Cast & Crew, Martial Arts Excellence Ensues

Atlanta’s Troubleman red carpet premiere was a celeb-filled celebration of Michael Jai White’s film, filled with roundhouse kicks and powerful performances.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Held at the Tara Theater, the event doubled as a celebration of legacy and Black power for Jai White, who was honored with a county proclamation declaring the day in his name.

Source: Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films / Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

The honor visibly moved the veteran actor, director, and real-life martial artist.

“It’s such a blessing,” said White. “I’ve gotten to a place where I can create the kind of entertainment I want to see. And it hasn’t been anything like this for quite some time—something that uplifts the culture, uplifts Atlanta, and uplifts our people.” Source: Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films / Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

Filmed in Atlanta and infused with heart, humor, and hella kicks, Trouble Man leans into old-school Black cinema vibes while bringing the fight choreography to new heights, leaving space for the talent of Clifford “Method Man” Smith and La La Anthony.

White, who began martial arts training at age seven and holds seven black belts, made sure the action was both cinematic and cultural.

“There was no place I’d want to do this other than Atlanta,” said White. “This is something I had a part in building, from the cast to the energy. I want to do a lot more here.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The film centers around Jaxen (White), a former cop turned Atlanta PI, who is hired to find missing R&B star Jahari (Anthony). His investigation uncovers that her disappearance is connected to a larger conspiracy, forcing him to question those around him and his own past.

Michael Jai White’s precise training showed in every scene—and he wasn’t the only one throwing punches. Martial arts flowed through the film, with everyone from lead actors to stunt doubles delivering dynamic moves.



From Childhood Heroes to Full Circle Moments

Daniel Lue, who plays one of the film’s villains, shared that it was surreal getting the call from White after being referred by actor Scott Adkins.

“Mike just followed me on Instagram and called me the next day like, ‘Man, I think I gotta rewrite the whole movie after watching your stuff,’” said Lue. “Now I’m here with one of my childhood heroes. It’s a full-circle moment.”

Behind the Scenes & On the Ground

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jessica Medina, a Latina stunt double in the film, spoke on the importance of visibility in action-heavy roles.

“You don’t see a lot of women of color doing this kind of work,” she told BOSSIP. “So to see us represented—doing stunts, creating action—is badass.”

Deldric Dunning, a featured extra, gave insight into the long days and dedication it takes just to make one fight scene pop.

“We started some days at 8 a.m. and didn’t wrap until almost midnight,” said Dunning. “But being around legends like Orlando Jones and Michael Jai White? Worth it.”

Steven Shelby, who plays Dr. Myers, joked about going toe-to-toe with the director himself:

“No matter how much I could bench press, going up against Michael Jai White in a scene? You’re not gonna win,” said Shelby with a laugh. “But he’s a great teacher. He really coached me through the performance.” Source: Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films / Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

The Culture Came Out

The red carpet, powered by Fulton Films, hosted celebrity guests for Trouble Man’s debut. Even those not in the film came dressed to impress. Daniel Lue told BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass to note House of Gray for his clean and golden ensemble, and Mimi Faust shouted out the boutique Style JUNKIEZ Kloset for her custom-designed streetwear jumpsuit.

Also equally stunning was Michael Jai White’s wife, Gillian White, who stunned in a curve-caressing cream dress.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tyshon Freeman from BMF was in attendance, and red carpet guest Zeus Luby summed up the vibe perfectly:

“Black cinema with a cast like this? Come on,” said Luby. “Michael Jai White is still doing his own stunts. That alone is legendary.”

Notable Guests & Star Power

The private Atlanta screening of Trouble Man wasn’t just a red carpet—it was a cultural moment. From cast members to community leaders, here’s a look at who stepped out:

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cast & Filmmakers:

Michael Jai White – Actor | Director | Producer | Writer



Gillian White – Actress



Method Man – Actor | Rapper



Keith Sweat – Actor | Artist | Executive Producer



La La Anthony – Actress



Orlando Jones – Actor



Mike Epps – Actor | Comedian



Levy Tran – Actress



Daniel Lue – Actor



David Dunston – Actor



Deldric Dunning – Actor



Craig Baumgarten – Producer



Fulton County Leadership:

Robb Pitts – Chairman



Bridget Thorne – District 1



Bob Ellis – Vice Chair, District 2



Dana Barrett – District 3



Mo Ivory – District 4



Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. – District 5



Khadijah Abdur-Rahman – District 6



Fulton Films Ambassadors:

Rolonda Rochelle – Actress



Kaye Singleton – Actress



Dwayne Boyd – Actor / Photographer



Special Guests:

Lamman Rucker – Actor



Big Tigger – Radio & TV Personality



Tyshon Freeman – BMF



Zeus Luby – Actor / Influencer



Black Belt Cinema with a Black Power Message

Watching Trouble Man unfold on screen—and seeing the community it pulled together—was a reminder of what Black-led, Black-funded, and Black-performed action cinema can be. White’s Jaigantic Films truly created a piece of art. From the laughs to the punches, the film lands hard and leaves viewers walking out feeling proud.

Just like White said, Trouble Man “brings back that Uptown Saturday Night energy”—with a 2025 kick. Literally.

The post Fulton Films ‘Trouble Man’ Movie Premiere Brings Out Creator Michael Jai White, Cast & Crew, Martial Arts Excellence Ensues appeared first on Bossip.

Fulton Films ‘Trouble Man’ Movie Premiere Brings Out Creator Michael Jai White, Cast & Crew, Martial Arts Excellence Ensues was originally published on bossip.com