Confederate General Albert Pike Statue to Be Reinstalled in D.C.

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced plans to restore and reinstall the controversial statue of Confederate General Albert Pike in Washington, D.C., by October. The statue, originally erected in 1901, was toppled and burned by demonstrators during the summer of 2020 amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The NPS shared images of the restoration process, which includes removing corrosion and paint from the bronze statue. The agency stated that the reinstallation aligns with federal historic preservation laws and recent executive orders aimed at reinstating pre-existing statues in the nation’s capital.

The statue has long been a source of contention. Dedicated at the request of Freemasons, it depicts Pike in civilian attire, reflecting his role as a prominent Mason. Critics, however, have pointed to Pike’s Confederate ties and alleged association with the Ku Klux Klan, which the Masons dispute.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton condemned the decision, calling the statue “morally objectionable” and vowing to reintroduce legislation to permanently remove it. “A statue honoring a racist and a traitor has no place on the streets of D.C.,” Norton said.

Jason Charter, an activist involved in the 2020 protests, expressed dismay at the reinstallation, calling it a step backward. “It’s appalling to see the federal government impose its will on D.C. residents,” he said.

The NPS plans to repair the statue’s damaged masonry base before reinstallation. The move has reignited debates over the role of Confederate monuments in public spaces.

