Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

Ming Lee is apologizing to her Basketball Wives co-star Jackie Christie for a second time after re-watching the 56-year-old reality TV star’s explosive fight with her daughter, Chantel Christie, on the show. In a new YouTube video posted Aug. 5, Lee said she felt “manipulated” after Chantel led her and castmates Evelyn Lozada and Brandi Maxiell to believe that she was accosted by her mother when she pushed her first before Jackie swung back during their family fisticuffs.

“I owe Jackie an apology for not staying out of people’s business, like family business. I should have just listened and said nothing, because my problem with Chantel is that you lied. Like you came down to that room after the altercation, and you manipulated me. I don’t know if Evelyn and Brandi felt manipulated, but watching it back on TV, I felt like I was manipulated,” Lee explained at the 00:37 minute mark.

The reality TV star claimed that she even spoke to Chantel after the incident, and according to her, Chantel never admitted to pushing Jackie prior to the altercation breaking out. She even claimed that Chantel’s dad, Doug, wanted to see the footage to find out what really happened.

“I just felt like at some point you could have corrected the narrative, like we went from my event. It was like three weeks from Hawaii to my event. At no point did you say, ‘Hey, I pushed my mom first,’” she continued. “And I know that you, at some point, found out, because you even said that your dad was requesting to see the footage, and he wanted to see who was telling the truth, because you had your side of the story, and your mom had her side of the story, and so once you found out the truth, you never told us.”

Lee demanded that Chantel take accountability for allegedly lying.

Before wrapping up, Lee, 38, shared that she could relate to some of the pain and heartbreak Chantel might be experiencing from her strained relationship with Jackie, noting that she, too, has a complicated relationship with her own mother, Vicki. However, she stressed that no matter how difficult things get, she would never consider resorting to physical confrontation against her mother.

“At no point could I push my mom, hit my mom and live to do an interview with Carlos King,” she said flat out, referencing Chantel’s recent interview with King where she continued to defend her actions. “Let’s be very clear, okay, like very, very clear, and my mama takes it there…But I still would never hit my mom” she aded. “I would block her…Yes, I am a girl’s girl, and yes, I am cool, but also, unlike you, I can take accountability for when I’m wrong. I felt manipulated and I felt lied to like that’s just the bottom line, and at no point did you clear up to any of us that you lied. And I talked to several of my castmates that have the same sentiments, like, yeah Jackie, a motherf—ker, but we was lied to…you owe us an apology.”

Lee wasn’t always team Jackie. Last month, the bombshell beauty called her co-star a “monster,” believing she had punched Chantel first during their scuffle, but after watching the footage, she quickly issued an apology to the Basketball Wives veteran via her Instagram Story.

“Jackie, I’ma keep it real, after watching last night’s episode and thinking back to how everything played out in real time, I owe you an apology,” she penned, according to Urban Belle. “If anything I said or did came off offensive, that was never my intention, and I’m truly sorry. I was under the impression you swung first, and that shaped how I saw it. But watching it back, whew… it hit different.” Chantel stood by her actions during her interview with Carlos King in July. She claimed viewers didn’t see the full altercation.

Lee’s latest video comes just a few days after Chantel sat down with Carlos King to fill viewers in on the full story of what led to her massive fallout with Jackie, which she claimed cameras did not catch prior. As previously reported, Chantel insisted that she had no “intention” of fighting when her mom asked her to sit down and talk in her hotel room.

“You have to understand—the confrontation came right after we sat down on the terrace, and I had on the black suit…she walked away and said something about the teacher and the student. I know she read that before walking in. She came in prepared.”

Chantel continued:

“You called me up here to play into whatever narrative it is that you want these viewers to go with and send me on my way. We’re not gonna get to any real resolution here.”

Chantel admitted that while she’s not proud of how things escalated, her reactions were driven by long-standing tension, rooted not only in childhood trauma but also in present-day hurt. She also alleged that Jackie threw the first punch.

“She balled up her fist and tried to aim for my head, but because I ducked out the way, I fell into the cameraman,” said Chantel. “That’s how the finger ended up bleeding…Her intention was to probably sock me in between the washer and dryer, but that’s not the way that that happened.”

