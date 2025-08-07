Diva’s Daily Dirt: BET Awards Suspended, Fivio Foreign Freed, Soulja Boy Released, & Teyana Taylor’s Surgery News

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





DIVA DAILY DIRT Recap – August 6, 2025

The entertainment world is buzzing, and Dominique the Diva is here to bring you the hottest headlines. From show cancellations to personal struggles, here’s what you need to know!

BET Suspends Iconic Awards Shows

BET shocked fans with the indefinite suspension of two beloved celebrations of Black culture—the Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. Known for their electrifying performances, iconic cyphers, and recognition of R&B and hip-hop talent, the announcement has left a void for fans. A BET spokesperson mentioned plans to “reimagine” the awards in a changing media landscape. While the shows aren’t canceled forever, many are wondering how long they’ll stay on pause.

Fivio Foreign Is Out

Rapper Fivio Foreign is finally a free man! Released after serving six months and starting probation, he’s ready for his fresh start. Locked up since New Year’s Eve, fans are eager to see if he’ll channel this experience into new music.

Soulja Boy Avoids Charges

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Soulja Boy brought a dramatic end to his 35th birthday celebrations, landing in jail. Luckily for him, prosecutors have decided not to file charges. Now released, the rapper can finally move past this unplanned party twist.

Teyana Taylor’s Vocal Surgery

Teyana Taylor took to social media with a shocking revelation—she needs vocal cord surgery after doctors discovered a non-cancerous growth. Thankfully, it was caught early and is treatable. Fans are wishing her a speedy recovery as she prepares to drop her much-anticipated album, Escape Room.

From major award show shake-ups to personal victories and challenges, this week’s entertainment news has delivered the drama. Stay tuned to Dominique the Diva for more updates!