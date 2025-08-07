Get Unfiltered: Should Parents Be Upset If Their Child Secretly Gets Married?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Would You Be Upset if Your Child Secretly Got Married?

Marriage is a big deal, and for one mom who recently discovered her daughter had tied the knot a whole year ago without telling her, emotions understandably ran high. The mom turned to Dominique the Diva’s Get Unfiltered segment, seeking listeners’ opinions on whether she had the right to be mad—or whether it was time to move on and respect her daughter’s privacy.

Callers were split on the issue. Some wholeheartedly empathized with the mom’s disappointment, given how much parents do to raise and support their kids. “I’d feel some type of way for sure. That’s my child, and I would’ve wanted to share her happiness that day,” one listener shared, reflecting the sentiments of many who felt excluded from a once-in-a-lifetime milestone.

On the other hand, plenty of callers championed the daughter’s right to set boundaries. “It’s her marriage, not her mom’s. Maybe they just wanted an intimate moment without the stress of family dynamics,” one caller reasoned. Others pointed out that as long as the daughter is happy and the mom likes her new son-in-law, there’s really no reason to hold a grudge. “She should focus on the fact that her daughter married a wonderful man and celebrate that instead,” another suggested.

The topic also sparked a broader conversation about boundaries and traditions. Dominique and her callers touched on how respecting personal choices doesn’t always align with generational expectations. “Boundaries should be honored,” Dominique noted, though she admitted it’s often harder for older generations to adapt to these changes.

While opinions differed, the debate highlighted the importance of communicating openly, celebrating loved ones’ happiness, and focusing on the positives. After all, isn’t love worth a little flexibility? What’s your take—would you forgive and move on, or hold onto the hurt?