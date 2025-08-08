Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Comeback Hopes, Drake’s Legal Win, and GloRilla’s Forgery Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Diddy’s Plans, Drake’s Legal Victory, and GloRilla Drama

Entertainment news is buzzing this week with updates on Diddy, Drake, and GloRilla. Here’s the scoop from Dominique the Diva’s Daily Dirt!

Diddy’s Madison Square Garden Talk Sparks Excitement

Could we soon see Diddy rocking Madison Square Garden? While still behind bars awaiting sentencing on October 3, Diddy’s attorney is hinting at a potential comeback show at the famed venue. Describing his client as a “man ready to reestablish his relationships and focus on family,” the attorney also noted Diddy’s drive to tackle future challenges. Fans are holding their breath to see if this dream turns into a reality once his legal hurdles are behind him.

Drake Claims a Win in Legal Battle

Drake just secured a small but significant victory in court. A judge granted him approval to subpoena a witness in his ongoing case against Universal Music Group. The witness, rumored to hold crucial receipts, contracts, and email trails, could provide key evidence about alleged shady tactics involving his hit song Not Like Us. After failing 11 times to track this individual down, Drake can now move forward, believing this step will crack the case wide open. Stay tuned—things are heating up in this legal drama!

GloRilla Caught in Forgery Controversy

Rapper GloRilla is not here for the mess surrounding her name. She’s at the center of a $2.5 million lawsuit, with promoters accusing each other of using a forged signature to book her for a September 6th show. GloRilla has publicly denied any involvement, questioning, “Who forged my name?” This high-stakes drama proves once again that the industry isn’t free from chaos.

From potential stage comebacks to courtroom drama, this week’s entertainment landscape is nothing short of captivating. Buckle up for more stories and updates as they unfold!