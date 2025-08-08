Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lizzo’s Trial, Kehlani’s Kindhearted Campaign, and New Music Buzz

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital’





Lizzo’s Legal Drama, Kehlani’s Kindness, and Fresh New Tunes

This week’s entertainment world is spilling over with headlines to talk about! Dominique the Diva is here to break it all down, from an explosive legal battle to an act of heartwarming generosity. Here’s the scoop.

Lizzo’s Ex-Assistant Pushes for Racial Harassment Trial

Lizzo might be known for promoting positivity, but her legal woes are heating up as her former assistant is demanding a trial in a racial harassment case. According to court filings, the ex-assistant alleges not only discriminatory behavior but also a hostile work environment. While Lizzo’s camp denies all claims, it seems this case is on track to go public in a big way. Stay tuned—this could be a headline-writing showdown.

Kehlani Has Moms Covered—Literally

When it comes to paying it forward, Kehlani is setting the bar high. The singer is making life a little easier for single mothers with her “Folded” initiative, offering free laundry services across the country. Moms overwhelmed with balancing work, child-rearing, and bills are beyond grateful for this campaign—and honestly, we’re applauding too. Compassionate moves like this are what we love to see from our fave artists!

#NewMusicFridays Are Here!

There’s no better way to kick off the weekend than with fresh bangers for your playlist. Kehlani also has the music scene buzzing with a drop alongside big hitters like Latto, whose latest track is a certified heater. Bryson Tiller’s double album isn’t the only treat; Gunna’s long-awaited collaboration with Wizkid has officially arrived, and it’s everything fans hoped for. Whatever your vibe, New Music Fridays have something to get you in a groove.

From legal drama to lifting spirits and jamming to new beats, this week’s entertainment recap reminds us why we love tuning in to the Diva’s Daily Dirt. What are you streaming first?