Get Unfiltered: AOL Shuts Down After 30 Years, Sparking Nostalgic Memories

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Goodbye AOL! Reflecting on Screen Names and an Era Gone By

After three decades, AOL finally bids farewell, officially shutting down its services on September 30, 2025. For those who remember logging on to hear the iconic “You’ve Got Mail!” chime, this marks the end of an era. Before TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter, AOL was the ultimate gateway to the internet and shaped a generation of online users.

Listeners of the Get Unfiltered segment took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their first screen names and the cultural moment AOL created. From quirky monikers like “Little Fat Cheeks 16” to tongue-in-cheek gems like “Miss Whatever Yo Mama,” the list of screen names callers shared was as entertaining as it was reflective of a more whimsical digital age. “I had mine all the way through MySpace—and even into my Yahoo email!” laughed one caller.

The nostalgia doesn’t end with screen names; AOL’s chat rooms and instant messaging shaped how millions communicated in the early 2000s. Who can forget the infamous “ASL?” (Age/Sex/Location) that kicked off countless online conversations or the thrill of entering chatrooms filled with strangers? AOL wasn’t just a tool but a cultural phenomenon, shaping how people connected socially and experienced the dawn of the internet.

Now, with its final days looming, longtime users reflect on how much the digital landscape has evolved. “It was all about making a name for yourself—literally!” joked another caller. The personal touch of AOL screen names and the community-focused platform weren’t just functional but foundational, paving the way for today’s social media.

Though AOL is gone, its legacy lives on in memories of late-night chats, eye-catching fonts, and the thrill of hearing the dial-up modem connect. What was your screen name, and what memories does AOL hold for you? Share your nostalgic vibes as we say goodbye to an internet pioneer.