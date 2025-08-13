Reddzz’ Rundown: Tory Lanez Denied Appeal, Drake vs UMG Saga

Source: Reddz’ Rundown / Radio One Digital

Drama continues to dominate the music world, and today’s tea is piping hot.

First up, Tory Lanez. The rapper has taken another L as his petition to introduce new evidence in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion was swiftly denied. Lanez’s team tried submitting fresh testimony from his driver and Kelsey Harris’s security guard, hoping to sway the ruling. However, the court was not having it. Oral arguments for the main appeal kick off next week, but for now, Tory’s road to redemption seems bumpier than expected. And if that outburst from his dad last time is any indication, stay tuned—things could get messy.

Meanwhile, the saga between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) shows no signs of cooling off. Drizzy is applying serious pressure, pushing for UMG CEO Lucian Grainge to cough up emails and documentation that allegedly prove he greenlit a Kendrick Lamar record with malicious intent. According to Drake, the track “Not Like Us” damaged his career—and this feud has escalated far beyond a simple diss track. Fans are witnessing history as this battle sees rap beef getting its day in court.

From failed appeals to corporate showdowns, the music industry is ablaze with legal drama. Keep your eyes on the courtroom because this wave of lawsuits could shape the future of entertainment as we know it.

For updates on these cases and much more, you know where to go—Lady Reddzz has got you covered.





