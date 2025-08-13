Free DC Coalition Ramps Up Opposition To Trump’s Capitol City Takeover 

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Across Washington, D.C., people have been calling out Trump’s latest power grab, with the Free DC Project ramping up its efforts to protect Home Rule and “win lasting dignity” for communities across the District. During Monday’s press conference, a diverse coalition of community members and grassroots leaders gathered to reject Trump’s attempted takeover, rejecting the technicalities and alleged legality of Trump’s move in the interim.

Crowd chants demanding protection for D.C.’s Home Rule and rejecting Trump’s claims of wanting to make things “safe” could be heard throughout. Nee Nee Taylor, co-founder of the Free DC Project and executive director of Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, said the only violence happening was being inflicted by the president on D.C. communities.

“We believe there’s a better way to protect us all, one that respects rights to build trust and keep our communities truly safe,” Taylor said. “Fear is not a road map to safety.”

Not only is Trump’s takeover “out of touch,” it’s a reminder of the hypocrisy in the phrase “no taxation without representation” as D.C. residents are denied full political participation and self-determined governance.

Taylor also pointed to the existing data of Black communities bearing the brunt of policing and profiling, which would likely be compromised by the addition of National Guard troops on the streets.

“Black Washingtonians have long recognized that community violence cannot be solved through state violence, and have asked for meaningful investments and solutions that are proven to work,” Taylor continued. “We will not be idle as oppressive structures try to harm our communities.”

Samantha Davis, founder of the Black Swan Academy, took to the mic directly challenging Trump’s call for trying youth as young as 14 as adults. Having worked with thousands of D.C. youth through the Black Swan Academy, Davis drew a sharp line in the sand.

“We will not sacrifice our children to a tyrant,” Davis said. “Harsher punishment does not improve outcomes for young people in D.C. or anywhere we know this. History has shown this. Research has shown this.”

Davis continued by calling out several Trump administration policies that make communities across DC less safe and also worsen outcomes for young people.

“Here’s what we know does improve outcomes for young people: quality schools, because education is the best path out of poverty,” they continued. “D.C.’s young people have a bright future when we support them.”

Trump’s attack on D.C. is a part of a generational attack on Black political power and Black life in the place once known as “Chocolate City.” In the 2021 report “Democracy Deferred,” researchers outlined the deep history of race and politics in the more than 200-year struggle for full political participation and voting rights for D.C.’s residents.

While D.C. residents have a non-voting delegate in Congress, currently Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, residents do not have any voting member of Congress to fight for them. As such, the Free DC coalition has asked concerned allies around the country to contact their members of Congress and demand federal forces stand down and stop attacking D.C. communities “for good.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland joined Holmes Norton in reintroducing a bill to grant D.C. full control over the district’s National Guard and the Metropolitan police. The bill could be considered when Congress returns from recess in September, and if successful, would repeal the provision in the Home Rule Act that allows the president to usurp authority over the district’s National Guard and police in “special conditions of an emergency nature.” Racist imaginary emergencies should not count either way.

“Until we get the full protections that statehood would provide, our bills repealing the president’s authority to federalize the local D.C. police department and to give D.C.’s mayor control over the D.C. National Guard, like governors of states have over their National Guards, places D.C. closer to having control over some of its most vital affairs,” she said in a statement. “Thank you to Senator Van Hollen for being my determined partner on these bills in the Senate and a vigorous advocate for D.C. home rule.”

Residents’ demands for autonomy and statehood have been a part of a broader suite of reforms championed by several civil rights groups and others in the pro-democracy movement. In the meantime, district residents aren’t waiting for legislative remedies and are making their voices heard. Marcus Williams, a youth organizer with Black Swan Academy and an incoming freshman at Morehouse, called out those who act as if increased policing makes people safer.

“History has proven that true safety is not about increasing police presence, it’s making sure every person has the resources they need to thrive, mentally, physically and emotionally,” Williams said. “The people of D.C. deserve to be heard, and our needs must be addressed with our own communities and with local elected officials we have the power to represent us.”

Free DC Coalition Ramps Up Opposition To Trump’s Capitol City Takeover was originally published on newsone.com