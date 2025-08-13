Washington Commanders Rank 10th in NFL Franchise Valuations

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Washington Commanders have solidified their position as one of the NFL’s most valuable franchises, ranking 10th on Sportico’s 2025 NFL Franchise Valuations list. With a valuation of $7.47 billion, the Commanders exemplify the financial strength and market appeal of professional football teams in the United States.

This valuation reflects the Commanders’ robust revenue streams, which include both national and local income. National revenue, derived from league-wide media rights deals and sponsorships, accounts for a significant portion of the team’s earnings. Local revenue, which includes ticket sales, premium seating, and sponsorships, further bolsters the franchise’s financial standing. The Commanders also benefit from their ownership of nearly 400 acres of real estate near their stadium and practice facilities, adding substantial value to the organization.

The team’s recent sale for $6.05 billion, which included a 10.2x revenue multiplier, underscores the Commanders’ strong market position. This transaction not only set a benchmark for franchise valuations but also highlighted the growing interest in NFL ownership among high-net-worth individuals and investment groups.

The Commanders’ ranking places them among elite company, just behind the Las Vegas Raiders ($7.9 billion) and ahead of the Chicago Bears ($7.45 billion). The Dallas Cowboys, valued at $12.8 billion, continue to lead the league, showcasing the wide range of valuations across the NFL’s 32 teams.

The Commanders’ financial success is a testament to the enduring popularity of the NFL and the league’s ability to generate significant revenue through media rights, sponsorships, and game-day experiences. As the team looks to the future, its strong valuation provides a solid foundation for continued growth and success both on and off the field.

This ranking not only highlights the Commanders’ financial prowess but also serves as a reminder of the NFL’s status as a dominant force in the global sports industry. With a collective league valuation of $228 billion, the NFL remains a powerhouse in professional sports.

