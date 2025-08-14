Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Well, hello there!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Drake’s eyebrow-raising requests in the messy UMG lawsuit, Kash Doll’s public breakup-to-makeup, Tina Knowles effortlessly ethering Beyoncé haters (again), Starz lighting up Atlanta with a star-studded Magic City: An American Fantasy screening soirée, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after announcing that she’s joining the cast of Hulu’s hit legal Drama Reasonable Doubt as a recurring guest star.

Harvey will portray Chelsea who’s described as “an unpredictable force with a troubled past whose reemergence shakes up Jax Stewart’s life in unexpected ways.”

Her character promises to challenge Jax both personally and professionally while adding fresh tension to a season already bristling with high-stakes drama.

She joins a strong ensemble led by Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart alongside McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora.

Season 3 will also feature recurring appearances from Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden, Kash Doll, and Kiah Clingman.

The Onyx Collective-produced series returns September 18, 2025 with a two-episode premiere followed by new episodes streaming Thursdays.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features SZA delivering heat along with Kysre Gondrezick and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lexi Williams, Ashley Burgos, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DNOcgPtyb8P/

https://instagram.com/p/DNFD_XkO0S5/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNLy0-0uKWK/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNTuQ2GS9we/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DND-lm3OiH2/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNUPqosMEE4/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM3FwM3MWMf/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNCE7_RSj6U/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNS-bNtOzLz/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DMI6JVhRJUx/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNQjO6zujVq/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNJkpGdPnDo/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNUKy8ssb7j/

https://instagram.com/p/DNV7DqVNXJ7/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DM57AF1Scal/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DNTqAXMuZX6/?hl=en&img_index=1

