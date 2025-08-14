‘Heart & Hustle: Houston ‘Exclusive Clip: The Group Meets Chloe’s Chocolate Cutie Jordan–‘He’s Looking Like A Nubian Prince’

The ladies of OWN’s Heart & Hustle Houston asked, and Chloe delivered! After some discourse about whether her new man was “fine,” she introduced her chocolate cutie to the girls—several of whom had to admit he’s undeniably easy on the eyes.

On this Saturday’s new episode, the girls gather for a pool party, and Chloe “brings the party” by bringing Jordan, who’s 17 years her junior.

The event planner proudly shows him off, but LeBrina isn’t all that impressed.

“So, I’m like, oh, okay. This is her take on what’s fine to her. Hmmmm. Okay, I guess,” says the spa owner in a confessional.

“We was just waiting to see if Jordan is fine or not,” she tells Chloe to her face. Chloe proudly shows off her boo and ask for a verdict.

Alaina admits that he’s a good-looking man…

“I had nothing bad to say, I love a little vanilla and chocolate moment,” says Alaina.

LaTorria tells Chloe, “she did good,” and Muneera adds;

"I get it, I see why you act the way you do," says the content creator. "He's looking like a nubian price. Tall, dark, handsome, chocolate! Girl, he look good."

Naturally, Chloe is feeling herself since the ladies clearly approve of her boo.

“When Jordan walked in, all the ladies’ jaws dropped, married ones and all,” she says.

A new episode of OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston titled “Very Cutesy, Very Demure” airs Saturday, August 16 at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN

LeBrina treats some of the women to a day at her spa, Muneera confronts La’Torria, and Roe seeks therapy. At LeBrina’s ranch, Alaina and Josh have an awkward moment when questioned about renewing their vows.

OWN’s Heart & Hustle: Houston premiered Saturday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and “redefines what it means to be a boss, a wife, and a mother while navigating entrepreneurial life, plus a labyrinth of unique daily challenges.”

Despite appearing to have it all, they face insecurities and pressures to stay on top in a competitive town while maintaining a perfect image. But through it all, their unbreakable bond of sisterhood and support inspires them to rise above the chaos, reminding them it’s okay to be perfectly imperfect.

“Heart & Hustle: Houston brings a fresh, dynamic perspective—one that centers Black women not just in conflict, but in community, healing, and growth. It’s a powerful look at ambition, resilience, and the bonds that hold friendships together, even through life’s toughest moments,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN, in an official statement about the series.

Through vulnerability, a little competition, and a lot of laughter, this group proves that with the right people around you, your very best self will shine. Welcome to Heart & Hustle: Houston—where the hustle never stops, but the heart always leads.

Check out the trailer for the Emmy Award-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced series.

Navigating the complex city of Houston on their own terms and with hearts wide open, meet the dynamic women of Heart & Hustle: Houston below!

Alaina Saulsberry, 38

“H-Town’s Glam Girl”

Alaina is the visionary founder and CEO of Color du Jour, a beauty empire known for elevating the artistry game and empowering the next generation of makeup artists. With years of influence in the industry, she’s more than a businesswoman: she’s a mentor, a trailblazer, and an inspiration to thousands. As a loving mom and devoted leader, she balances boss life and family with heart, hustle, and humility. After nearly 15 years of marriage, she’s stepping into a new chapter with strength, clarity, and love. Alaina is simultaneously working on finding herself while trying to preserve her marriage. However, having it all is never easy and at times these two goals are causing conflict rather than peace, forcing Alaina to have to make hard decisions between her happiness and her marriage. A proud mother of two kids, Alaina is known for her warm spirit and fierce work ethic and aims to bring beauty, inside and out, to every space she enters.

La’Torria Lemon, 36

“The Hopeless Romantic”

Best known for her award-winning company, Lemon-Lime Light Media, and her admired philanthropy work, La’Torria Lemon is what some have described as a force in the entertainment, hospitality, and PR industry. Kicking off her PR career at 19, La’Torria has been dominating ever since. With her infectious personality and determination, there is no challenge too big for La’Torria Lemon. However, don’t be fooled by her loving personality and charm. If someone tries to come for her, she is quick to make sure they remember who she is. After the sudden loss of her father, who was also her best friend, La’Torria is determined to find the love of her life and begin to settle down. Wanting five kids total, she is feeling the pressure getting older and realizing that no one man measures up to how great her dad was. La’Torria hopes to inspire those that she encounters and continue to help others live out their dreams, all while making hers come true.

Meet more of the ladies on the flip!

Chloe Cook, 44

“The Straight Shooter”

Chloe Cook was THE premiere event planner of Houston; everyone knew if they wanted an event to pop off, Chloe was going to make that happen. However, after the tragic loss of her husband, Chloe had to take a step back from her event business so that she could be more present for her young daughters. Chloe’s natural ability to make any stranger feel like her best friend coupled with her brilliant personality makes her an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Chloe is finally getting back to her fun, vibrant self which includes her recent relationship with a much younger man, Jordan. However, this relationship is causing a rift between Chloe and her eldest son, Neiko, who is only three years younger than Jordan. Although she cares deeply for her son, Chloe is determined to find the balance between being a good mom and having her own happiness.

LeBrina Jackson, 35

“The Southern Belle”

LeBrina Jackson is a woman who knows what she wants, goes for it and won’t let anything stop her. Her passion, drive and compassion are what make her a loving force to be reckoned with. As an owner of an elite spa in Houston, LeBrina has begun to solidify herself as one of the few black women in the spa and wellness space while simultaneously creating an empire built to last. LeBrina has a unique ability as the caregiver of the group and can make anyone feel as if it is just her and them in a room full of people. As a wife, mother, business owner, sister and friend, LeBrina can and will do it all. She can be the life of the party or the best friend holding your feet to the fire; either way she’ll ensure you always feel loved. As a mother of two children and a loving wife, she is determined to learn from her past and her family’s history and use that wisdom to break generational curses and build a better future for her family.

Muneera Page, 43

“Mrs. Perfect”

Muneera Page is a multi-faceted powerhouse: a devout wife, mother of four beautiful daughters (including a set of twins), and an influential career woman whose journey embodies the power of faith, resilience, and boundless ambition. With a remarkable career spanning two decades in the oil and gas industry as a highly regarded electrical engineer, Muneera’s career trajectory took a transformative turn as she boldly pivoted into the world of content creation. Muneera’s exceptional influence has been recognized on an international scale, having partnered with over 500 major brands across multiple industries. Through her work, Muneera continues to inspire countless individuals around the world, demonstrating that success is not just about professional achievements but about living a life of meaning, purpose, and transformative impact. Personally, Muneera is embracing a powerful season of evolving, leaning into vulnerability, and unlearning the emotional walls she was once taught to build. Each day brings her closer to the balance she’s redefining on her own terms.

Roe Pichardo, 39

“Nightlife Queen”

Roe Grady-Pichardo is a powerhouse entrepreneur, hospitality innovator, and cultural curator who’s redefining the art of connection. Known for her sharp business instincts and magnetic presence, Roe has built a reputation as a leader in the restaurant and nightlife world, transforming concepts into iconic destinations. As a single mother, Roe embodies resilience, ambition, and heart. Her journey in the male-dominated hospitality industry has understandably given her a tough exterior, which has allowed her to thrive and excel in that space. However, those who truly know her see the depth beneath the tough exterior, a woman with a sweet soul who loves deeply. Her biggest personal goal is to be more vulnerable with those she loves and learn how to be softer with her friends and family. After leaving her last restaurant, Roe is currently building more businesses through her consulting company, Organized Chaos Group, and she’s ready to take them to the next level.

Heart & Hustle: Houston premieres Saturday, August 2nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN!

