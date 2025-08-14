Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye’s Documentary, Christian Combs Lawsuit, Wendy Williams Update, and Tory Lanez Appeal

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva has the latest scoop to keep you in the loop! Here’s what’s trending in entertainment today.

Kanye West Opens Up

Kanye West has handed 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros an extraordinary opportunity—directing his newest documentary, In Whose Name. Filmed since 2019 using just an iPhone, it promises an intimate peek into Kanye’s world. Viewers will see raw moments featuring Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s children, unveiling sides of his life never seen before. The film hits theaters on September 19.

Christian Combs Faces Legal Heat

Legal drama surrounds Christian Combs as the sexual assault lawsuit filed against his father, Diddy, intensifies. The victim’s legal team pushes back on Diddy’s attempt to dismiss the case, arguing the alleged incidents of intoxication and misconduct on a California charter yacht in 2022 fall under legal scrutiny. Combs and his father await the judge’s next move.

Wendy Williams’ Team Claps Back

After recent reports suggested Wendy Williams’ medical exams confirmed a dementia diagnosis, her team wasted no time firing back. They’ve labeled the claims false, attributing them to parties interested in prolonging her controversial guardianship. Fans of Wendy’s iconic purple chair are rallying behind her as the fight for her freedom continues.

Tory Lanez Appeals Denied

Tory Lanez has been dealt another blow as his petitions for new evidence in his case involving Megan Thee Stallion were denied. California’s Court of Appeals upheld its decision, keeping his appeal pending. The legal road ahead looks challenging for Tory.

Stay plugged into Dominique Da Diva’s show for more breaking entertainment news as it unfolds!