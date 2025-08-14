Get Unfiltered: Is Tipping Culture Out of Control?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Tipping—a tradition or a slippery slope? On National Financial Awareness Day, the debate on tipping culture is sparking some fiery opinions and relatable frustrations. Here’s why people are split and where tipping takes a wild turn.

Pick Up Orders—To Tip or Not to Tip?

A growing number of diners feel tipping on food pickups isn’t justified. After all, should you tip if you’ve ordered online, driven to the location, and picked up the food yourself? Many argue, “You didn’t serve me, so why should my money do extra work?”

Tipping Gone Wild

Some say tipping culture has spiraled out of control. It’s no longer reserved for restaurant servers, who earn below minimum wage and genuinely rely on tips. Now, we’re seeing tip jars and requests pop up in places where tipping was never a thing—like fast-food counters and coffee shop orders. “If tipping wasn’t part of the job before, why is it now?” critics ask.

Who Deserves a Tip?

What about professions like teachers, nurses, or others with tremendous impact but no tipping standards? Many feel these roles deserve more recognition, while others, like someone packaging food with a side of bad attitude, don’t make the cut. Most believe tipping should reward exceptional service—not be handed out automatically.

The Bottom Line

Tipping isn’t the issue—it’s about fairness. Respect servers who depend on tips for wages but challenge unnecessary gratuities tied to jobs with full salaries. It’s your money—so believe in earning it as much as spending it wisely.

What’s your take? Are you #TeamTip or calling to rethink the system? Share your thoughts!