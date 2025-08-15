Reddzz Rundown: Kanye’s Documentary & Teyana Taylor’s Album

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Get the popcorn ready, friends—this week’s entertainment news is packed with excitement and some major announcements!

Kanye West Returns with a New Documentary

Kanye West, or Ye, is back in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for another social media rant. The official trailer for In Whose Name, his upcoming documentary, just dropped, and it’s already turning heads. Directed by 18-year-old Nico Ballesteros, this raw and unfiltered film offers an intimate look into Kanye’s mental health struggles, his now-ended marriage to Kim Kardashian, and plenty of behind-the-scenes moments that fans have never seen before. The trailer hints at emotional depth with clips of Kanye in prayer, family moments, and candid confessions like “I almost lost everything.” Mark your calendars—the film hits theaters September 19.

Teyana Taylor Teases Her New Album

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor is making waves of her own, announcing her highly anticipated album, Escape Room. She just dropped the official tracklist, and it’s loaded with star power. Featuring icons like Taraji P. Henson, Niecy Nash, Kerry Washington, and Issa Rae as narrators, the album is already getting rave reactions. Music collaborations include names like Lucky Daye, Jill Scott, and Kaytranada. Teyana, known for her creative genius and consistent hits, is set to drop Escape Room in just nine days—and we can’t wait.

Between Kanye’s honest storytelling and Teyana’s powerhouse album, this is shaping up to be a moment fans won’t forget. Keep locked into Reddzz Rundown for every detail—you don’t want to miss it!