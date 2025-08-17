Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Erin has become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season after strengthening from a tropical storm earlier this week. The storm now has sustained winds of 75 mph, meeting the criteria for a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect Erin to strengthen quickly over the weekend, fueled by warm Atlantic waters and low wind shear. It could reach major hurricane status — Category 3 or higher — by late Saturday or Sunday, and possibly intensify to Category 4 early next week with winds over 130 mph.

The storm’s path remains between the U.S. and Bermuda, though the exact distance offshore is still uncertain. Current forecasts indicate it will remain at sea.

Erin formed on Aug. 11 in the Atlantic, becoming the fifth named storm of the season. At the time, it had winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph while moving west at 20 mph from a location near the African coast.

Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Could Become Major Storm was originally published on wbt.com