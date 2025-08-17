Game On! Carlos Boozer Talks Trading The Hardwood For The Throne On ‘King’s Court’, Tyson’s Infamous List & Brotherly Bonding With Bravo’s Bravest Bachelors

From the hardwood to the hot seat, two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is taking a shot at love on Bravo’s Kings Court, and he’s getting real with BOSSIP about the bold, brave journey.

Source: Derek White / Bravo

The show, which follows three famous bachelors: Boozer, supermodel Tyson Beckford, and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard as they search for their “queen” among 21 beautiful and brainy ladies, is giving fans a glimpse into a side of Boozer they’ve never seen.

The Olympic gold medalist is no stranger to public life, but he admits that putting his love life on blast for the world to see was a whole new ball game.

“I think, honestly, that was the part I had the toughest part with,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “You’re getting to know somebody or getting to know people on camera and you gotta be vulnerable and let your guard down.”

Source: Derek White / Bravo

After being married and divorced twice, the former baller is hoping this new approach will finally lead to a lasting love. He says he wanted to “be vulnerable and be okay with it earlier than [he] normally would be.”

And it’s seemingly paying off.

“That ended up being one of the most rewarding things I did during the show,” he added.

And speaking of rewards, he’s seemingly found a prize in one lady in particular, Janaye.

The 32-year-old from Tampa instantly captured Carlos’ attention, and she’s continuously kept it throughout the show. King’s Court watchers have been enamored by their instant chemistry, which has only intensified throughout the episodes.

Boozer told BOSSIP that after spotting Janae in a hot pink dress, he was blown away and had to learn more about the content creator.

Source: Derek White / Bravo

“The first thing I saw was the pink dress,” he said, recalling his first glimpse of Janaye. “And I’m like, yo, who was that? She’s beautiful, gorgeous, she has long hair…” He was quickly captivated by her mind as much as her looks, gushing that “she just she’s deeper than just her physicality, obviously she’s she’s well-rounded.”

Despite his undeniable connection with Janae, King’s Court recently put Boozer to the test by bringing in another striking stunner: Jennifer, a 37-year-old from Miami.

A matchmaker dubbed her the “perfect match” for Boozer, and the alluring architect had him and Tyson Beckford buzzing.

While she might be Tyson’s type “from the physicality part,” Boozer couldn’t deny their undeniable connection, noting, “she had Seattle ties. Like that’s where my ex-wife lives. So I go there to pick up my daughter all the time. She lives in Miami. I live in Miami…”

The list of coincidences was enough to make him “explore a little bit”—much to Janaye’s chagrin.

Still, King’s Court watchers (and BOSSIP writers) are still rooting for Carlos to choose Janaye as his queen.

The drama is definitely brewing, especially with Tyson’s infamous list of women causing chaos in the house.

Source: Derek White / Bravo

The supermodel posted a list on the refrigerator for the queens to pencil themselves in and sign up for date shifts. The ladies were encouraged to make an appointment for a date with Tyson, with his first shift starting at 12 p.m. and the last starting at 1 a.m.

As you can imagine, the list causes chaos and raises eyebrows, but Boozer, a friend of Beckford’s for 15 years, is here to provide some perspective.

“He’s used to having women chasing all the time,” Boozer explained to BOSSIP. “And the women in this house, it was no different.” But Boozer also admitted that he understood the ladies’ hesitation, saying, “They’re used to having men chase them, right? This is a different dynamic.”

When it comes to his fellow kings, Boozer has nothing but love for both Beckford and the third king, Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard.

Source: Derek White / Bravo

He says the show brought him and Tyson even closer and gave him the chance to get to know Thaddeus Bullard, the WWE legend who’s an “inspiration to so many people.” The bond between the three men is real, and they hold each other accountable not just as contestants on a dating show, but as fathers, friends, and Black men.

Boozer says the brotherhood is a beautiful thing.

“We kind of hold each other accountable on that tip and just check in a week,” he told BOSSIP. “Me and Tyson got even closer because of this show. And so for me, it was an honor to do this project and film this show with two other awesome, awesome men.”

Source: Derek White / Bravo

So, who will the basketball king crown his queen? We’ll all just have to keep watching to find out, because as Boozer wisely puts it, “You gotta keep watching to see how it turns out though.”

Watch our exclusive with Carlos Boozer below!

Watch new episodes of Kings Court, Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo and streaming the next day on Peacock.

The post Game On! Carlos Boozer Talks Trading The Hardwood For The Throne On ‘King’s Court’, Tyson’s Infamous List & Brotherly Bonding With Bravo’s Bravest Bachelors appeared first on Bossip.

Game On! Carlos Boozer Talks Trading The Hardwood For The Throne On ‘King’s Court’, Tyson’s Infamous List & Brotherly Bonding With Bravo’s Bravest Bachelors was originally published on bossip.com