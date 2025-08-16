Diva’s Daily Dirt: Teyana Taylor, Diddy, Lil Yachty & New Music Friday

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back, dishing out the hottest entertainment tea you need to know!

Teyana Taylor Ordered to Pay Iman Shumpert $70K

Drama hit the headlines as Teyana Taylor was ordered to cough up $70,000 in legal fees to her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert. The ruling came after the court found Teyana in contempt, stating that she violated a court order by revealing sensitive details about their divorce on Instagram back in March. Shumpert accused Teyana of avoiding transparency regarding her finances, which led the judge to make this call. Amid prepping for her album release and undergoing vocal surgery, this is a headline she likely didn’t need right now.

Diddy Scores Courtroom Victory

Next up, Diddy scored big in court as a judge dismissed 21 out of 22 claims brought against him by Sara Rivers, a former Making the Band contestant. The dismissed claims included allegations of racketeering, forced labor, and assault. While Diddy’s team celebrates this win, Rivers’ lawyers vow to appeal.

Lil Yachty’s George Floyd Controversy

Lil Yachty is catching major heat for a controversial lyric in his new track referencing George Floyd. Critics, including Floyd’s brother, have called the line insensitive and are urging Yachty to remove it. The rapper has yet to respond, but the backlash continues to grow.

It’s New Music Friday!

This weekend brings heat with new music dropping left and right. Cardi B’s Imaginary Players homage has fans ecstatic, Chance the Rapper is independent and back with Starline, and NBA Youngboy delivers his latest album Deshawn. Don’t forget bangers from Kaytranada, Chief Keef, and Ken the Man.

Keep streaming and catching vibes while staying tuned for more updates from Dominique Da Diva!