Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy, Sean Kingston & Yella Beezy Legal Updates

Reddzz Rundown: Diddy, Sean Kingston & Yella Beezy Legal Updates

Diddy scores a small win, Sean Kingston sentenced for fraud, and Yella Beezy pleads for work release.

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


The world of entertainment keeps its drama rolling with heated courtroom battles. Here’s the latest tea spilling inside Reddzz Rundown.

A Small Win for Diddy

Music mogul Diddy is once again making headlines for his ongoing legal battles. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard has dropped 10 of Diddy’s companies from her $3.5 million lawsuit, scoring him a minor victory. While the reasons for the dropped claims remain undisclosed, three entities still remain tied to the case, so it’s far from over. Diddy’s legal team didn’t object to the latest filings, but the battle continues.

Sean Kingston Gets Sentenced

Sean Kingston is now facing the fallout of his actions as he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his involvement in a $1 million wire fraud scheme. His mother, Janice Turner, received an even stricter sentence of five years for her role in the crime. From “Beautiful Girls” to turbulent days, Sean Kingston’s life has taken quite a turn.

Yella Beezy Requests Work Release

Meanwhile, rapper Yella Beezy is asking the court for a little more freedom. Currently on house arrest as he awaits trial in the murder case of rapper Mo3, his legal team is pushing for a work release. They argue the confinement has caused him to miss key employment opportunities, adding significant financial strain. With the economy hitting everyone hard, Yella Beezy’s plea isn’t too surprising, but it remains to be seen if the judge will give him a break.

Stay tuned as these legal battles unfold, and don’t forget to catch more updates on Lady Reddzz’s Instagram—follow her at @LadyReddzz for all the latest!

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS
RoadTrippin’ With Diva Sweeptakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close