Reddzz Rundown: Diddy, Sean Kingston & Yella Beezy Legal Updates

The world of entertainment keeps its drama rolling with heated courtroom battles. Here’s the latest tea spilling inside Reddzz Rundown.

A Small Win for Diddy

Music mogul Diddy is once again making headlines for his ongoing legal battles. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard has dropped 10 of Diddy’s companies from her $3.5 million lawsuit, scoring him a minor victory. While the reasons for the dropped claims remain undisclosed, three entities still remain tied to the case, so it’s far from over. Diddy’s legal team didn’t object to the latest filings, but the battle continues.

Sean Kingston Gets Sentenced

Sean Kingston is now facing the fallout of his actions as he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for his involvement in a $1 million wire fraud scheme. His mother, Janice Turner, received an even stricter sentence of five years for her role in the crime. From “Beautiful Girls” to turbulent days, Sean Kingston’s life has taken quite a turn.

Yella Beezy Requests Work Release

Meanwhile, rapper Yella Beezy is asking the court for a little more freedom. Currently on house arrest as he awaits trial in the murder case of rapper Mo3, his legal team is pushing for a work release. They argue the confinement has caused him to miss key employment opportunities, adding significant financial strain. With the economy hitting everyone hard, Yella Beezy’s plea isn’t too surprising, but it remains to be seen if the judge will give him a break.

Stay tuned as these legal battles unfold