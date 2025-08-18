Get Unfiltered: Should Your Boyfriend Handy Man Charge You?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Would you pay your partner to mount a TV? That’s the hot debate sparking conversations today, thanks to a listener who found herself in this unusual situation. She asked her man—a skilled handyman—to help her mount her TV, but his response threw her off. He said he’d do it for a fee. Now, she’s asking listeners if it’s fair for him to charge her, or if he should simply help her out as her partner.

Relationship Dynamics and Effort

Some listeners firmly believe that in a healthy relationship, partners should step up to help each other without expecting compensation. “If that’s your girl, why are you charging her for something only you can do?” shared one caller. Another even joked, “He’d better be ready to sleep on the couch if he tries to charge her for that!”

The Other Side of Fairness

Not everyone agrees, though. Some callers stressed that fairness goes both ways. “If he asked her to clean his house, would she charge him? Would she expect money?” wondered one listener. The argument is that being in a relationship doesn’t mean always volunteering your skills for free.

Finding the Middle Ground

Others suggested a compromise. If she purchases the necessary equipment, he could do the job without a charge. “If everything is ready to go, there’s no reason he shouldn’t mount it for her for free,” one caller noted.

Ultimately, this debate is a litmus test for balancing love, labor, and expectations in relationships. Should partners always lend their skills freely, or are there times when charging is fair game? What’s your take?