DMV Local Recap: President Trump Wants to End Mail-In Ballots

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy with his latest announcement on Truth Social. The former president declared his intentions to sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Labeling the current system a “mail-in ballot hoax,” Trump stated that voting machines are “completely inaccurate” and “a total disaster.”

The midterms are no small matter, as all 435 House seats and 34 Senate seats will be up for grabs in 2026. Trump’s proposed changes are already stirring strong reactions, especially with the backdrop of prior election controversy. His criticism of voting machines raised eyebrows, particularly after Fox News recently paid a $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems for airing false claims about rigged machines. Despite this legal precedent, the former president seems undeterred and continues to push forward with rhetoric tying voting machines to election inaccuracies.

This move also ties into Trump’s broader push with Project 2025, which some critics highlight as an effort to reshape voting and potentially restrict access. Increasing concerns about voter rights are surfacing, with many fearing these measures could disproportionately impact certain demographics and limit participation in the democratic process.

If voter turnout wasn’t important, why go through so many lengths to restrict access? That’s a question those in the DMV area are asking as they prepare to show up in full force for the midterms. With voter rights and accessibility at the forefront, staying informed and engaged has never been more crucial.