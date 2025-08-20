Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake, Jay Z, Tory Lanez & John Wall

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back with the hottest tea in entertainment, and honey, the kettle is whistling! From courtroom drama to retirement announcements, here’s what’s got everyone talking today.

Drake Adds Roc Nation to His Legal Battle

Drake is not playing around with this Universal Music Group lawsuit, and now he’s coming for everybody’s neck—including Roc Nation. The Toronto rapper just expanded his legal claims, adding Jay-Z’s powerhouse company to the mix over Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Drake’s team is calling this whole situation a “defamation scandal” involving shady marketing tactics and platform manipulation. He’s basically saying Roc Nation orchestrated Kendrick’s big moment to keep him looking bad. The lawsuit now includes heavy hitters like the NFL, Spotify, TikTok, Amazon, Apple, and Complex—this man said he’s fighting everybody!

While we’re here for the drama, fans are still asking the real question: Where’s that new album, Drake? Word on the street is “Iceman” might drop around October or November, which honestly sounds perfect for some late-year Drake vibes.

New Jay-Z Music on the Horizon?

Speaking of Roc Nation, Jay-Z might be cooking up something special in the studio. His longtime friend Memphis Bleek spilled some tea on Drink Champs, saying Hov is reportedly working on new music. The conversation happened in Vegas when Bleek asked if Jay would save him a verse—and apparently, the Brooklyn legend didn’t deny it.

Tory Lanez’s legal team is still fighting hard, claiming his trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case was “riddled with errors.” They’re arguing the jury was misled about DNA evidence, but let’s keep it real—California appeals courts only overturn guilty verdicts in about 19% of cases.

John Wall’s NBA Farewell

On a different note, Washington Wizards legend John Wall officially announced his retirement after an 11-year NBA career. D.C. basketball fans will miss seeing him on the court—his legacy in the city is undeniable.

Stay tuned for more updates from your girl, Dominique Da Diva!