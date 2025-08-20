Get Unfiltered: Childhood Memories That Barely Exist Today

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Remember when respect wasn’t optional and shame actually meant something? Callers on Get Unfiltered got real about the childhood staples that have practically vanished from today’s world, and honestly, it’s hitting different.

The Death of Respect and Accountability

One caller kept it 100: “There’s no respect nowadays, man. It is gone out the window.” They pointed out how social media has created a culture where people will do anything for clout without caring about consequences. Back in the day, shame was a real motivator to act right. Now? People broadcast their worst moments for likes and follows.

Where Did All the Parks and Rec Programs Go?

Another caller brought up something that hit hard—organized community sports through parks and recreation departments. Remember when kids actually played outside in structured programs instead of being glued to tablets and phones? These programs taught real life skills: teamwork, communication, sportsmanship, and how to work toward goals.

The caller made a powerful point about how these programs could help combat the mental health crisis among youth. “It’ll probably cut down on the anxiety and depression rate of this youth,” they shared. Physical activity and community connection were built-in therapy sessions disguised as fun.

The Lost Art of the Agenda Book

Y’all remember having actual physical planners? One caller brought up agenda books, and it sparked serious nostalgia. Writing things down by hand created muscle memory and real organization skills. Now kids are juggling Google calendars, Apple calendars, and work calendars—but there’s something different about physically writing your plans.

Classroom Classics Are Gone

The education system has completely transformed. No more chalkboards, no more cursive writing, and kids can’t even read analog clocks. When did we decide these basic skills weren’t important anymore? And why weren’t parents consulted about removing fundamental learning tools from curricula?

These changes reflect how we’ve prioritized technology over foundational skills, leaving gaps in communication and practical knowledge.