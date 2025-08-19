During her opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Tiffany Haddish matched her qualifications with that of President Donald Trump to see if she has what it takes to be president.

“I’ve got all the qualifications to be president,” she said, before listing the three things she has in common with Trump. “I’m rich, I’ve been arrested a few times, and I always say crazy shit.”

She then noted one sometimes overlooked qualification that both she and the president share.

“We’ve had an actor as president, a reality host president, but now it’s time to elect a comedian,” she said. “Finally, a president who’s funny on purpose, most of the time,” HuffPost reports.

Haddish then had Kimmel’s longtime comedy partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, bring out a campaign-style lectern to unveil her platform that includes using old gift cards as an acceptable means of tax payments.

“We’re gonna run this country, this government, like a company,” Haddish said. “And that company is Sizzler.”

She also noted that she would be looking to add pastrami to Subway’s menu, using delivery robots as sex toys and credit scores on all dating profiles.

“If you can’t handle your business, you ain’t touching my business,” she said.

She also noted that she will be tough on crime.

“I also will make it a crime to show up on time to a dinner party. Who in the hell is walking into my house at 6 o’clock for a 6 o’clock dinner? White people, that’s who,” she continued.

But her biggest declaration was based on a simple idea based on America not being the world police.

“My campaign is built around a very simple idea: America, mind your own damn business,” she said. “Doesn’t that sound nice?”

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again was originally published on cassiuslife.com