Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tamar Braxton, Mo’Nique & Druski Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The entertainment world is buzzing with some heavy news today, and your girl Dominique Da Diva is here to break it all down for you. From near-death experiences to career battles and legal victories, we’ve got the tea you need to stay in the know.

Tamar Braxton’s Shocking Health Scare

First up, we need to send all our love and healing prayers to Tamar Braxton. The singer took to social media yesterday with some absolutely heartbreaking news that had fans shook. Tamar revealed she nearly lost her life after being found unresponsive with serious injuries.

In her emotional message to fans, Tamar explained that a friend discovered her in a pool of blood and immediately rushed to help. The extent of her injuries is no joke—we’re talking about a fractured nose, several lost teeth, and struggles with mobility. This experience has left her both physically weakened and emotionally shaken.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What’s really touching is how real Tamar is being about not knowing exactly what happened, but staying focused on her recovery journey. She’s asking for prayers and support as she heals both physically and mentally, calling this the beginning of a mental journey as well. We’re definitely keeping her in our thoughts right now.

Mo’Nique Keeps the Pressure on Tyler Perry

Meanwhile, Mo’Nique is still not backing down from her ongoing feud with Tyler Perry, and honestly, we respect the persistence. The Oscar-winning actress recently sat down with TS Madison on her podcast and dropped some serious allegations about how Tyler Perry allegedly derailed her entire career.

Mo’Nique claims that Tyler Perry told lies that cost her family “millions and millions of dollars” and took away 12 years of her career. She’s not mincing words when it comes to the emotional and financial toll his actions have allegedly had on her life. Her message is clear: until he fixes it with a public apology, she’s not stopping this fight.

Druski Scores Major Legal Victory

On a brighter note, let’s celebrate comedian Druski (another Maryland native!) who just scored a major legal win. His name got caught up in one of those 2018 Diddy lawsuits, but he was clearly just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The judge even reprimanded the attorneys for continuing to pursue claims against Druski when there was overwhelming evidence he couldn’t have been present for the alleged incident. His legal team submitted phone and bank records that basically proved he wasn’t even “Druski” yet—just a regular guy with $8 in his bank account at his mama’s house. Now those attorneys have to pay all his legal fees for getting him mixed up in this mess.

Stay tuned for more updates from your girl Dominique Da Diva!