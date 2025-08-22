BLACK WATCH: (8.22.25) ‘The Gilded Age,’ 'Alien: Earth,' & More
BLACK WATCH: (8.22.25) ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Alien: Earth,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ & More
The summer days are swiftly pass,ing but there’s still plenty of TV to take in if you’re spending time in the crib, and away from the heat. In our latest Black Watch, we’re sharing some exciting and insightful viewing with plenty of diversity because that’s never a bad word around these parts.
This week’s picks include a Spike Lee classic, a doc on Hurricane Katrina, and Black representation during the Gilded Age.
She’s Gotta Have It – Netflix
The Gilded Age – HBO Max
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time
It’s been 20 years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, Louisiana, and National Geographic is taking a look back at the natural disaster in a new documentary titled Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time. The five-part series delves into the city’s prepping as the weather begins to hit, their shock as they try to escape their flooded homes, along with the government being ill-prepared to house thousands of displaced people in the Superdome. Race quickly becomes a barrier to help, with Black survivors recounting literally being flown over, lootings being poorly communicated in the media, and Former FEMA Director Michael Brown showing how unprepared and inconsiderate officials were.
Stream Nat Geo’s Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time on Hulu now. —Bruce Goodwin
Alien: Earth– FX/Hulu
Alien: Earth is a new show created by Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Alien: Earth is based on events that took place two years before the events seen in the 1979, Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver. It is also the first television show for the Alien franchise.
We don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but if you’ve seen the film Prometheus, then you know about the motivations of cyborgs and the part they’re responsible for the rise of the dangerous xenomorph aliens. Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, and Diêm Camille star alongside Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Essie Davis.
Watch Alien: Earth on FX/Hulu. —D.L. Chandler
