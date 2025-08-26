CoCo Jones Joins The Boy Is Mine Tour, Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Tour, and Drake Buys Tupac Pendant

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The music world is buzzing with major announcements as tour seasons kick into high gear and collectors make headline-grabbing purchases. From R&B collaborations to hip-hop spectacles, here’s what has fans talking.

CoCo Jones Adds Star Power to The Boy Is Mine Tour

CoCo Jones has officially joined Brandy and Monica’s highly anticipated “The Boy Is Mine” tour, bringing her soulful vocals and rising star status to an already impressive lineup. The tour features Kelly Rowland, Money Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, creating a powerhouse R&B experience.

However, fans in the DMV area might feel left out. CoCo Jones will only appear on select tour dates, and unfortunately, neither Washington D.C. nor Baltimore made the cut. This selective scheduling has disappointed local fans who were eager to see the talented vocalist perform alongside these R&B legends.

Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour Hits the Road

Hip-hop fans have reason to celebrate as Playboi Carti announced his “Antagonist” tour, launching October 3rd in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour promises to deliver Carti’s signature high-energy performances across multiple cities.

D.C. residents are in luck – Carti will perform at Capital One Arena on November 11th. The show features an impressive supporting cast including Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homicide Gang, and Apollo Red.

Ticket sales move fast in today’s concert market. Pre-sale tickets drop tomorrow, with general sales following on Friday. Fans better have their payment methods ready because these shows typically sell out quickly.

Drake Makes Waves with Tupac Purchase

Drake has the internet buzzing after purchasing Tupac’s iconic Death Row pendant – specifically the “All Eyez on Me” piece. While the exact purchase price remains undisclosed, speculation suggests it cost more than most people’s annual salaries combined.

This acquisition adds another valuable piece to Drake’s growing collection of hip-hop memorabilia, though it’s sure to spark conversations about preserving hip-hop history and who should own these cultural artifacts.