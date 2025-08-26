Washington Commanders Finalize 53-Man Roster for 2025 Season

Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season, featuring a compelling blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent. The roster reflects the team’s commitment to building on last season’s success while addressing key areas for improvement.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns as the starter with enhanced leadership skills and continued accuracy in Kliff Kingsbury‘s system. The running back corps showcases versatility with Austin Ekeler leading the group, while rookie sensation Jacory Croskey-Merritt has captured fans’ attention with his explosive plays during preseason.

The receiving unit boasts star power with Terry McLaurin recently signing a multi-year extension and Deebo Samuel bringing dynamic playmaking ability. Tight end Zach Ertz continues to anchor the position at 34, proving his value as a reliable target.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Defensively, the Commanders made significant upgrades. Future Hall of Famer Von Miller joins Bobby Wagner to strengthen the linebacker unit, while Marshon Lattimore leads a revamped secondary. The defensive line features Daron Payne and newcomer Javon Kinlaw, addressing run defense concerns from 2024.

Special teams remain stable with punter Tress Way, long snapper Tyler Ott, and kicker Matt Gay providing continuity. Notable roster moves include placing Sam Cosmi on Reserve/PUP and trading Brian Robinson Jr.

53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson

Running Backs: Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Tight Ends: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Wide Receivers: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey

Offensive Line: Laremy Tunsil, Brandon Coleman, Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie, Josh Conerly Jr., Chris Paul, George Fant, Trent Scott

Defensive Line: Deatrich Wise Jr., Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Jacob Martin, Johnny Newton, Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Eddie Goldman

Linebackers: Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene

Safeties: Will Harris, Quan Martin, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves, Tyler Owens

Specialists: Tress Way (P), Tyler Ott (LS), Matt Gay (K)

Washington Commanders Finalize 53-Man Roster for 2025 Season was originally published on woldcnews.com