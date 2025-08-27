Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Boosie & Mario Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time for your daily dose of entertainment news, and today is packed with courtroom drama, legal updates, and some happy news for one of R&B’s finest. Let’s get straight into the latest with Dominique Da Diva.

Cardi B Takes the Stand

Cardi B had her day in court, taking the stand to tell her side of the story in the ongoing civil trial with a former security guard. The guard alleges that Cardi B called her names, spit on her, and even scratched her cheek during an encounter in 2018. However, with no surveillance footage available, it’s a classic case of he-said, she-said.

On the stand, Cardi was clear: things never got physical. She testified, “She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touch.” Cardi denied spitting on the woman or using racial slurs. While she admitted to a “verbal fight,” she insisted it stopped there, especially since she was pregnant at the time. Cardi’s legal team is pushing back hard, and with her track record of winning in court, many are watching to see if she’ll come out on top again.

Boosie Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

In more serious legal news, Boosie has pleaded guilty to one federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge stems from a 2023 incident in San Diego where he was seen on Instagram Live with a gun. Boosie had previously said he was tired of fighting the case and decided to accept a plea deal.

The situation is complicated. A federal court initially dismissed the case, but that decision was later overturned, putting him back in the legal hot seat. While prosecutors have recommended a 24-month sentence, he could face up to 15 years. His official sentencing is scheduled for November 21st.

Congratulations to Mario!

On a much lighter note, big congrats are in order for Baltimore’s own, Mario! The R&B singer, who is celebrating his birthday today, announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. Mario has been open about the importance of fatherhood, especially since his own father wasn’t in his life. We’re wishing him all the best on this exciting new journey!