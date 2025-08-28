Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B Testifies & Boosie Faces Prison

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The culture is buzzing with major legal drama as two of hip-hop’s biggest names find themselves in courtrooms for very different reasons. From civil trials to federal charges, here’s the latest on what’s got everyone talking.

Cardi B Finally Tells Her Side

After years of legal back-and-forth, Cardi B finally took the stand to share her version of that controversial 2018 incident with a security guard. The Bronx rapper didn’t hold back when describing what really went down at that doctor’s appointment.

According to Cardi’s testimony, the security guard immediately recognized her and got way too excited. “She said, oh my God, Cardi B’s here,” Cardi explained. “So I kind of speed walk, but I feel her behind me. Then I’m talking like, oh my God, Cardi B is here.”

Things got messy when Cardi noticed the uniformed security guard had her phone out. “I asked her, yo, why are you recording me? And she clearly looked like the security guard. She’s uniformed down. And I’m like, why are you recording me? You’re security?”

But here’s where it really escalated. When Cardi tried to find the office she was looking for, the security guard kept following her. Cardi confronted her again: “I’m like, why are you following me?” The guard’s response? “Because I can.”

That attitude right there could definitely get you in trouble, and honestly, most people would’ve had the same reaction Cardi did. However, Cardi maintained that while things got heated verbally, she never put hands on the woman. The security guard claims Cardi scratched her face and she needed surgery, but Cardi is sticking to her story that it was strictly a verbal altercation.

Boosie’s Legal Troubles Deepen

Meanwhile, Lil Boosie is dealing with much more serious consequences. The Louisiana rapper appeared in court and officially pleaded guilty to one federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. This isn’t a small matter—federal gun charges carry serious weight.

Boosie opened up about how this case has affected his life: “A lot of things this case has stopped me from doing, traveling all across the world. So I just want to get it over with. I just need prayer. I don’t need nothing else.”

You can hear the exhaustion in his voice. Legal battles drain you mentally, financially, and emotionally. Prosecutors are reportedly recommending 24 months in jail, but the charge carries a maximum of 15 years. We’re all hoping they go easy on him because honestly, who else is going to keep us laughing on Instagram like Boosie does?

Both situations remind us how quickly things can change in the spotlight and why it’s important to think before we act.