Two Children Killed in Minneapolis Church and School Shooting, Police Say

Mass Shooting Reported at Catholic School in Minneapolis

Published on August 27, 2025

US-SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS
Source: TOM BAKER / Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Police responded to an active shooter at Annunciation Catholic Church and School early Wednesday, two days after classes resumed.

Officers said a man in his early 20s fired multiple weapons, including a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, through a window during morning Mass. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were pronounced dead at the scene. Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children, two of whom are in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the man died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said he was not previously known to police.

First responders arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m., providing medical aid at the scene and transporting victims to local hospitals.

President Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz both said they have been briefed on the shooting and added that they are praying for the kids and teachers.

