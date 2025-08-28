RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are officially back, and the season 10 trailer teases tidal waves of drama, including Monique Samuels‘ return amid rumors that Stacey Rusch tried to date her ex-husband!

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Stephanie Diani/Sophy Holland / Bravo

After leaving the series after season five, the binder bringer is addressing a rumor brought by Ashley Darby…

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

that the sophomore housewife once tried to date Monique’s ex, Chris Samuels.

Source: Sophy Holland / Bravo

“Yeah, my ex-husband, we not doing that,” says Monique, who later meets up with the receiver of her season 5 binder bashing, Gizelle Bryant.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

As for Stacey, she’s got (even more) ‘splaining to do.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The housewife admits that she lied at the #RHOP reunion, and she’s indeed starting a cannabis line just like Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband, “happy Eddie.”

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

She fesses up to Wendy about that…

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

and seemingly reunites with her estranged husband, Thiemo Rusch, following her split from ex-boyfriend TJ Jones.

“This b**** ain’t even divorced?!” says Gizelle about the situation in the trailer.

Speaking of Gizelle, Stacey tries to out her secret boyfriend, and interestingly enough, Mauricio Umansky, the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards, makes an appearance. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

The trailer also teases some fresh faces: new housewives Tia Glover and Angel Massie.

Tia is a British-Nigerian luxury real estate advisor and mom of four…

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

and Angel is an outdoor experiential curator married to a former NFL star.

Source: Stephanie Diani / Bravo

Karen Huger, the Grand Dame herself, is also in the mix despite her ongoing legal issues.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Gizelle is shown writing a letter to update her on the chaos, as fans eagerly await word on Karen’s possible September 2 release.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Watch the #RHOP season 10 trailer below!

See more of what to expect on the flip!

What To Expect In #RHOP Season 10

Alongside Monique’s return as a friend, the Season 10 cast includes Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart, plus newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Stephanie Diani/Sophy Holland / Bravo

Jassi Rideaux will also pop back in as a familiar face.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Here’s what’s coming up for the Potomac crew:

Gizelle Bryant is embracing the single life with new suitors while rallying (and reading) the ladies.

is embracing the single life with new suitors while rallying (and reading) the ladies. Ashley Darby , now officially divorced after three years, is navigating motherhood and the dating pool.

, now officially divorced after three years, is navigating motherhood and the dating pool. Wendy Osefo is balancing her husband Eddie’s cannabis business while reconnecting with someone from her past.

is balancing her husband Eddie’s cannabis business while reconnecting with someone from her past. Stacey Rusch is facing rumors, reconciliations, and reality checks as she decides her next chapter.

is facing rumors, reconciliations, and reality checks as she decides her next chapter. Keiarna Stewart is pushing her relationship with Greg forward and calling out inauthenticity in the group.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Tia Glover brings her wit, worldliness, and “keep it classy” energy to Potomac.

brings her wit, worldliness, and “keep it classy” energy to Potomac. Angel Massie is reestablishing herself in the DMV while expanding her luxury outdoors brand and reviving old friendships.

Season 10 promises shocking reconciliations, shady accusations, and plenty of champagne-fueled confrontations — all with Bravo’s signature Potomac flair.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for a supersized Season 10 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

The post #RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors appeared first on Bossip.

#RHOP Season 10 Trailer Teases TWO Fresh Faces & Monique’s Return Amid Shocking Stacey & Chris Samuels Dating Rumors was originally published on bossip.com