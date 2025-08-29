‘Kings Court’ Exclusive Clip: Felisha Steals Smooches From Tyson While Alyson’s Away

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

The majestic monarchs of Kings Court return with an all-new episode on Sunday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of one of the ladies stealing smooches from Tyson when they get some alone time.

As previously reported, Bravo announced the cast and premiere date for their new dating series, Kings Court. The series is a male counterpart to Queens Court, which featured celebrity queens: LisaRaye, K. Michelle, London “Deelishis” Charles, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, who were seeking suitors.

Finding love comes with its challenges, and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher.

Kings Court features three celebrity kings: supermodel Tyson Beckford…

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer…

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard…

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

searching for their queen among 21 smart, accomplished, and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.

In each episode, the kings take the women on fun, adventurous dates to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings. The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party, where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home. After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen.

Beckford, Boozer, and Bullard are joined by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who host the series.

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the show. Alongside Packer, Richard Brown, Jeff Spangler, Rob Laplante, and Omid Kahangi serve as executive producers.

King’s Court Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode, we see the Kings continuing to explore connections with their love interests.

The Kings and their Queens are on a scavenger hunt, including Carlos and his two potentials, Janaye and Jennifer.

Source: King’s Court / Bravo

Janaye says she’s unbothered sharing Carlos for the day with his “perfect match”, but her face tells a different story.

“I’m more like, why? Why does she have to be on the date?” she says in a confessional. Source: King’s Court / Bravo

As for Jennifer, she thinks people will soon catch on to Janaye’s alleged true colors.

“It’s going to become very obvious to the outside world how I’m being treated by this block of a force between Carlos and I,” she says. Source: King’s Court / Bravo

Janaye later says she sees Jennifer trying to win Carlos over, but she’s undeterred and says, “Two can play that game.”

Meanwhile, Tyson’s on a scavenger hunt with Felisha and Alyson.

Source: King’s Court / Bravo

The group is bonding over their previous pets, and Alyson notices that Felisha and Tyson’s bond might be superficial.

“I’m not sure how well Tyson and Felicia actually know each other,” says the opera singer. “They didn’t know about each other’s pets.” Source: King’s Court / Bravo

Later, when Alyson gets out of the car, Felisha asks for a kiss, and Tyson happily obliges.

Source: King’s Court / Bravo

The two have a quick (awkward) makeout before the songstress comes back.

Source: King’s Court / Bravo

Take an exclusive look below.

Kings Court Episode 108 is titled “Bumpy Ride.” It Premieres this Sunday, August 31 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo!



