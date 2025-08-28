Reddzz Rundown: Teyana Taylor’s $70K Fine & Diddy’s Win The entertainment world never sleeps, and today we’re

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The entertainment world never sleeps, and today we’re diving into two major stories that have everyone talking. From costly divorce drama to legal victories, here’s what’s got the culture buzzing in the latest Reddzz Rundown.

Teyana Taylor Breaks Down That $70K Fine

Teyana Taylor is finally setting the record straight about that massive $70,000 fine she had to pay during her divorce proceedings with Iman Shumpert. The R&B star opened up about what really went down, and honestly, her perspective makes a lot of sense.

According to Teyana, the timing of everything was suspicious. She explained that they went to court on July 25, and news about her having to pay $70,000 to Iman’s lawyer came out just a week before her album dropped. This was right when her song “Hard Part” featuring Joe Budden and Jadakiss was going viral and getting major praise.

“Now, five minutes later, Teyana is ordered. She’s held in contempt,” she said, pointing out how the narrative quickly shifted from celebrating her music to making her look bad. “So now I was looking like, also she went on live and lied. And it’s like, no, it was a technicality.”

What really happened was that Teyana went on Instagram Live about a month ago to defend herself against fake rumors circulating about the divorce. She thought she was just clearing the air and responding to misinformation, but apparently, this violated a court order. Having to pay $70,000 just for defending yourself seems excessive, but Teyana’s keeping her head up about it.

She called it “the best little coin she ever spent,” which shows her resilience and refusal to let this situation break her spirit. That’s the energy we need to see more of.

Diddy Catches a Legal Break

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs is probably feeling some relief after catching a legal win. With all the lawsuits he’s been dealing with lately, it’s hard to keep track, but this particular case worked out in his favor.

A California judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a man identified as John Doe, who claimed Diddy drugged and assaulted him at a party back in 2020. The reason? The statute of limitations had already passed, meaning too much time had gone by for the case to proceed legally.

However, the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Busby, isn’t giving up that easily. He made it clear that “this isn’t the end of it” and that he’s not letting the case go, whatever that means for future legal action.

This legal victory comes at a time when Diddy really needs some good news, considering the multiple legal battles he’s been facing. While this particular lawsuit is off the table for now, it’s clear that his legal team will need to stay busy defending against other claims.

Both stories remind us how quickly things can change in the entertainment industry and how important it is to have good legal representation when you’re in the spotlight.